Anyone who has ever had grits knows it has a small number of black specks in it. The black specks in grits are typically small bits of the corn's hull or pericarp, which is the outer layer of the corn kernel. During the milling process, most of the hull is removed, but tiny fragments can remain, especially in stone-ground or coarser grits. These specks are harmless and natural, as grits are made from ground corn, usually dent corn.

Fly crap happens to be little black specks, too.

There are processes to ensure sufficient isolation, pest control, and cleanliness so that the grits that reach your table don’t have any harmful things in it – including fly feces – because once fly poop is in your grits, you can’t pick it out. I’m not a big proponent of eating fly crap and I’m sure you aren’t either, so if it happens to be identified as poop you are going to have to throw the entire bowl of grits out.

My point is that a bowl of grits and the processes implemented to get it from the farm to your table are a lot like how a nation should work.

I was absolutely gob smacked by a story that hit the wires this morning about Dearborn, Michigan.

Apparently, the Dearborn city government decided to rename a couple of streets and intersections in honor of Osama Siblani, an Arab-American newspaper publisher, who also happened to be a big fan of Hezbollah and has advocated for Israel's destruction. This was opposed by a citizen who stood up at a city council meeting and was told by Mayor Abdullah Hammoud: “Although you live here, I want you to know as mayor, you are not welcome here. And the day you move out of the city will be the day that I launch a parade celebrating the fact that you moved out of this city."

The citizen was local resident Edward "Ted" Barham, a Christian. Dearborn is estimated to be up to 45% Arab-American and Muslim – but the mayor’s response is not necessarily a Muslim response, the American left has the same responses to Christians when faced with a Christian vs. Muslim or ideological conflict.

I began thinking about how easy it was for Biden, during his disastrous four years, to allow America to be flooded by illegal aliens but how painful and difficult it has been to remove them.

Like the grits analogy, once the contaminant gets in, you can’t get it out – so it seems logical that the focus would be on building a process to prevent the contaminants from getting in.

I’m speaking in a clinical sense here; I’m not saying that illegal immigrants are fly shit – it is just the analogy that came to mind. It is just that once the cows leave the barn, it is too late to shut the barn doors.

America’s citizens have a right to a system that prevents our grits from getting contaminated.

The fact is that America was built for a homogeneous population, not of race, but one that had degrees of cultural diversity with every stratum solidly and willingly accepting the beliefs and tenets of the nation. What was truly never considered was the concept of randomly importing people who don’t believe the same things from a social, economic or religious standpoint and aren’t willing to adopt those views to assimilate or are not willing to live under those circumstances.

Regardless of the opinion of some, there are things America cannot be. It cannot be communist, Muslim or secular. It cannot allow the imposition of an unconstitutional, alternate system of justice, uncontrolled migration, or establish any system by which an elected official tells a citizen he is not welcome in his own city.

It is not about race, creed, sexual orientation, national origin or any other physical characteristic.

It IS about culture, and that culture being compatible with the founding principles of our nation.

The reason the Founders were silent on such things was not that they didn’t understand that culture matters, it was they were creating a new nation with a new system of government that had a view of individual liberty unseen in history, and they never anticipated people would come to America where they could be free and then use that freedom to poison and destroy it. The most certainly never expected an imported – legal or illegal - population to elect and support enemies of the nation who operate from within our own government.