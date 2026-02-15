Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mvlbob's avatar
mvlbob
2h

You will well imagine the opprobium that arises when I ask politicians running for office what experience they have with money, and how the promises being made can be achieved.

Reply
Share
Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
1h

Honestly, I think Adams got it more right than not - people either expect little of government and are satisfied that it does the job that only it can do, or they expect government to do too much, most of which it can't actually do well, if at all.

Franklin had it dead on - that the government would become tyrannical when the people themselves became so corrupt that only tyranny could govern them. ( https://rathercurmudgeonly.substack.com/p/a-republic-if-you-can-keep-it )

Personally, I think we've over-expanded the franchise, in the name of equality (when not all have an equal stake in how we are governed).

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture