I’ve always been a voracious reader. I thought it was interesting that several comments on my “Saving America from Itself” of yesterday noted that our Founders read and learned a lot from history and I think that today, people have largely departed from the lessons embedded in the actions and outcomes of those who came before us because people are afraid that they will find conclusive evidence that what they want to do has already been tried and the outcome discovered.

History in our culture of instant gratification is what happened to minutes ago, not ten years ago.

It is much easier to look to the future where outcomes are theoretical, and the definition of “success” is as manipulatable as necessary to allow bad ideas and actions to survive. It has become a fashion of intellectualism to deny the practicality of history because we are more modern and advanced than people of the past and there is no possible way we will fail this time.

Until history rises and bites us in the ass once again.

In all of my reading and study of history, culture, politics and human behavior, there is one specific characteristic of an authoritarian or authoritarian movement that stands out and one by which I believe people and movements can be identified as authoritarian.



When they are not in a position of control, it shows up within their organizations and movements and when they are in control, it is expressed through their administration and often arbitrary and capricious application of law.



I’ve always said that when the punishment of disagreement, disunity, and dissent of ideology is executed more severely than crimes against people and property, that is the mark of an authoritarian. Whether carried out by, or aimed at, an individual, a movement, or a government, the active crushing of dissent (including censorship) is more important to an authoritarian person or movement because any public expression of doubt that they or their plan will be successful is seen as an act of disloyalty, treachery, or treason because of its possible effect on the will and efforts of the rest of society. The people must always support the authoritarian’s ideas and actions, even when they are obvious failures.



People will scream “But Trump!” for his running battle with the media, but he never has tried to end all media or block access in toto, his battle has been with the reporters, outlets, and organizations he feels persistently lie and mislead about what he says, does, and supports.



This is an allegation I have found patently ludicrous because Trump is perhaps the most accessible president of my lifetime, often to his detriment.



They will also scream “Unitary Executive!” when he issues Executive Orders, and in some matters I would agree, but they scream at every action, even when he is simply reclaiming executive power that former presidents have utilized to further their agendas, while ignoring the fact that just about every action Trump takes winds up in a federal lawsuit about 10 seconds after it is signed because the lawsuit has already been drafted, they just need to fill in the blanks and get it to the courthouse.



You might look at which tribe openly calls for censorship and cancellation, which tribe calls for the silencing of free speech on college campuses and in the public square, which tribe manipulates language by inventing or changing the meaning and acceptability of words and phrases, which tribe weaponizes terms like “racism” or “bigotry” to defame and delegitimize when neither applies, which tribe calls for prosecutions and imprisonment of a non-crime or even before a crime is defined, which tribe silences dissent within their own ranks and punishes disagreement with expulsion, which tribe refuses to prosecute or expresses open support for non-citizens and criminals over legal citizens and innocent people, and which tribes selectively use the law when it advantages their goals and ignore it when it doesn’t.

Because those tribes are the true authoritarians, and you don’t have to be a student of culture or political science to see that they are.

America’s tradition of liberty has hardwired us to recognize true authoritarianism.

Our senses may have been dulled a bit over the centuries as we are slowly poisoned with a thousand micro-doses of postmodernism, progressivism, collectivism, and the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, but somewhere deep inside, we all have that claxon that begins to blare when danger approaches.

The siren you hear ain’t coming from GTA6.

It is coming from Grand Theft America 2026.