Unlicensed Punditry

sean anderson
Apr 21

Self-righteous leftists destroyed the constitutional systems of pre-WWII Spain and of Chile in 1970-1973. Praetorian military dictators arose who crushed the leftists and with great bloodshed it must be admitted. Peace was restored. Prosperity returned. And the aging dictators allowed a return to the previous constitutional forms that the leftists are now once again destroying. When Julius Caesar attempted to rule as a “constitutional dictator” he failed and was murdered. It took the brutality of Octavian to establish an Imperial “Augustan Peace.”

If the American Social Contract is openly abrogated, that’s it! Fini! As we are in the Easter season a Christian analogy may be apt: one cannot put new wine into old wine skins. If Tocqueville is right in that the hankering for equality will become the enemy of liberty then we are facing a crisis like those that destroyed the liberal systems that Spain and Chile once enjoyed.

Fred Richmond
Apr 21

We are hurtling at warp speed blindly into the abyss (abandon all hope all ye who enter here).

The country, today, is irreconcilably divided, so there is unlikely to be any calm and rational solution. No common ground.

Democrats, of course, love this.

