I have been challenged about what is the ultimate answer when one group breaks the Constitution for reasons they fervently believe are righteous. In as much as the Constitution is the backbone of and basis for the cohesion of this nation, the outcome of the answer is a difficult one to contemplate.

As to whether the break is a righteous act, people must use their own cognition to determine on which side they fall – but if it is determined there is a break, the path forward is clear with few off-ramps.

When the social contract (defined in this case as the Constitution of the United States) is broken, it doesn't really matter what either party to the contract thinks or believes about their actions – they can believe they are righteous and still fail their oath to protect and defend the very agreement they break – sooner or later there comes a point where the social contract is obvious it is either objectively broken or it isn't.

In my book, believing and treating the Constitution as if it is a living document is an immediate sign that group has either broken it or intends to break it. As CJ Antonin Scalia said, it says what it says, and it doesn't say what it doesn't say.

In 1801, in Marbury v. Madison, the Supreme Court took on the responsibility of deciding whether the contract was broken or the actions taken were consistent with it - but I believe certain Supreme Courts have been complicit in breaking it in support of political agendas.

When even the Supreme Court is incapable of executing their role, it falls to the people to resolve the issue. No branch of government sits in perpetual rule over the American citizen, the ultimate center of power is the citizenry. People of virtue and common sense will be forced to follow Thomas Jefferson’s words (inspired by philosopher John Locke) from the Declaration of Independence:

“Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly, all experience hath shewn that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”

I believe Thomas Jefferson also provided the remedy for a broken social contract in the Declaration of Independence:

“That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

Ultimately, the people must decide when they are no longer “…more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable…” and chose the form of their power and its execution to “right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed” – thereby accepting the consequences of their decision.

One may ask how we got to this point, and to that answer I will refer again to Jefferson:

“A departure from principle in one instance becomes a precedent for a second; that second for a third; and so on, till the bulk of the society is reduced to be mere automatons of misery, and to have no sensibilities left but for sinning and suffering.”

Or as Hemingway’s character Mike Campbell in the 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises” said:

“Two ways. Gradually and then suddenly.”