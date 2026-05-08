Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Harald Gormsson's avatar
Harald Gormsson
4m

It is worth remembering that the originator of gerrymandering was none other than Elbridge Gerry. Although he was a Founding Father, merchant, diplomat and 5th Vice President of the United States, he was also governor of Massachusetts 1810-1812. Towards the end of his term, the Democratic-Republicans (who became the Democratic Party), looking to maintain control of the State Senate, implemented a strategic redistricting measure. This redistricting created oddly shaped electoral districts designed to benefit their party. He signed off on it.

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
42m

I seem to recall TN being a rather Democratic state back in the 80s. Funny how the VRA had to spur them then. Also funny how Democrats have become almost irrelevant in that state. Makes you wonder what changed about them.

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