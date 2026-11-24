When I scan the political landscape, I see fruited plains of rationality interspersed with forests of economically illiterate and imbecilic people, a large portion of whom populate our government, and most of whom are in the Democrat Party.

I’ve come around to the perspective that most of these imbeciles simply stumble into destruction of America through the stupidity of magical thinking because they constantly prove they really can’t think beyond the things they want at a specific moment in time.

I just watched a video of a debate/interview in which Matthew Frost, a young fruitcake of a Congressman from Florida, was arguing that student debt forgiveness would be a net positive for society as if the debt just magically vanished. He could not understand that the holders of that debt had to be satisfied and in doing so, more money would need to be created (borrowed by the federal government) to do it, thereby increasing inflation once again.

The whole “trust me bro” attitude hides a monumental ignorance of everything.

Don’t get me wrong, I do believe these people are being manipulated by corrupt and evil forces and people who have learned to crowd surf this wave of dumb to get to their own objectives.

All of these combine to our current environment of an envious, ignorant, instant gratification obsessed, irresponsible, emotionally driven, low/no trust society, the target of which has been the nuclear, two parent family. The left believes that the family unit is the training ground for capitalistic oppression, simply due to its structure and, like God and religion, it must be destroyed because nothing can be more powerful than government.

That’s what their push for wealth taxes is all about. It is about ending family-owned wealth and resources. It’s also why the younglings want the Boomers to die so they can have all their stuff at a discount.

Almost fifty years ago, Milton Friedman, despite being one of the twentieth century’s most prominent advocates of individual liberty and free-market capitalism, made a rather interesting observation - that America is fundamentally a family society rather than an individual society.

If you consider the left’s position that capitalism is driven by selfishness, Uncle Miltie’s distinction is important because it challenges the characterization of capitalism as an economic system predicated upon selfishness, greed and the pursuit of individual material gratification. Friedman understood that while individual liberty provides the philosophical and political foundation of a free society, the family provides much of the motivation for how individuals exercise that liberty.

I went digging and found a video of the question-and-answer session following Friedman’s 1978 lecture, What Is America?, Friedman was confronted by a student who proposed a 100 percent inheritance tax as a means of redistributing wealth without destroying the incentive to earn it. You could almost see Freidman salivating as he calmly waited to respond.

The premise was that confiscating wealth after an individual’s death would have little bearing on his motivation during his lifetime. Friedman zeroed in on a fundamental misunderstanding of human nature embedded in the question. He pointed out that much of what motivates people to accumulate wealth is not what that wealth can purchase for them personally, but what it can provide for those they love. Parents routinely sacrifice their own material comforts to provide educational, economic and social advantages for their children, often with the hope and expectation that their children will enjoy a standard of living substantially greater than their own.

The economic implications of this phenomenon are enormous. People frequently continue working, investing, building businesses and accumulating capital long after they have satisfied their own material needs. The desire to provide for subsequent generations extends the economic time horizon of the individual beyond his own mortality and in the process of creating wealth intended for their descendants, individuals also create employment, finance technological innovation, expand productive capacity and contribute to the general prosperity of society.

The beneficiaries of that familial ambition extend well beyond the family itself.

Friedman also recognized that the family presents a fundamental obstacle to the pursuit of absolute socioeconomic equality. Financial inheritance is only one of the many advantages parents confer upon their children but intellectual development, education, cultural values, discipline, personal connections and work habits are also forms of intergenerational inheritance.

To eliminate the inequalities resulting from these differences would require governmental intervention extending far beyond the redistribution of material wealth and into the most intimate relationships between parents and children.

It would be the end of traditional families and familial bonds. Period.

Perhaps the most significant philosophical implication of Friedman’s observation is that individualism and collective interests are not inherently contradictory. Individual liberty does not preclude collective action, mutual sacrifice or the assumption of responsibility for others. It just introduces the freedom of choice to the equation, allowing individuals to determine voluntarily which collective interests they wish to serve.

The family is arguably the oldest and most enduring manifestation of that principle.

In Friedman’s conception, and my life experience says it is the correct conception; capitalism does not require selfishness any more than individualism requires isolation.

In many ways, our extended family was quite like the mythical Walton’s from the old TV series.

I’m the product of an extended family that often functioned as a unit when one member had a major task to complete or faced a major life challenge. My uncles and aunts just showed up to help, as my mom and dad did for them, when a barn needed raising, a fence needed putting up or firewood needed to be cut – and it was done with no expectation of reciprocation.

A free society accommodates the human propensity to sacrifice for others without requiring that sacrifice to be politically directed or governmentally coerced. The accumulation of wealth can be as much an expression of love, responsibility and concern for posterity as it can be an expression of personal ambition.

Individual liberty establishes the rights of the person, while the family provides those rights with a purpose that transcends the individual and extends across generations.