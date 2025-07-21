Unlicensed Punditry

Jeanne
1h

Exactly. That is why Democrats are moving away from Blacks as their primary focus for elections. Brown is the new Black. Don't be surprised when more Blacks move to the Republican side, or at least away from the Democratic Party in coming elections.

sean anderson
14m

What it is in essence is a form of emotional blackmail. But nothing the “target” groups does to address the grievance is ever enough. Rather any compliance just encourages more and more blackmail.

