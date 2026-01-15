Wouldn’t surprise me one bit if I heard the following on MSBBC or CNN this morning:

“Trump is using bloodthirsty ICE agents to raid our black and brown neighbors in Minneapolis (especially Somalis who, historically, are really the ones who made America great) and are separating families, capturing people who have committed no crimes, beating them, jumping in front of their cars as an excuse to shoot them, and are snatching citizens off the streets and deporting them for political reasons! When you think about it, this is exactly like the time Harry Truman’s secret scientists ordered Godzilla, Mothra and King Kong to destroy Hiroshima and Nagasaki in WWII just because he hated yellow people! He called them Japs for Gaia’s sake! How much more proof do you need!”

According to this line of reasoning, Trump’s immigration enforcement policies are “exactly like” that famous moment when President Truman deployed three giant radioactive monsters to level Tokyo because of racial animus.

“You know, that is thing that definitely happened and is totally recorded in history books. Plus it is all over my Slack channel so it has to be true. My friends on BlueSky are posting all about it! I saw a video on TikTok, so I know it is true because video clips are never AI generated and they only allow true things on the Internet! Besides, I saw Marco Rubio drink a glass of water and you know who else drank water? HITLER!”

The comparison is so spectacularly absurd that one must pause to admire the sheer audacity. Yes, enforcing immigration law—however controversially—is precisely identical to a fictional president commanding kaiju to commit genocide. The logic is airtight: both involve actions, decisions, and probably occurred on Earth. What more parallel do you need?

This represents the apex of a stupid trend in progressive rhetoric: the complete abandonment of proportional comparison in favor of maximum emotional impact. Why make a measured argument about immigration policy when you can invoke giant monsters? Why discuss the complexities of border enforcement when you can reference war crimes that never happened? It’s the political equivalent of a toddler’s tantrum—louder is better, and accuracy is entirely optional.

The most revealing aspect of this rhetorical strategy is what it says about Democratic Party leadership’s opinion of their own base. They’re essentially betting that their supporters won’t notice they’re being fed complete nonsense. It’s not just insulting; it’s a tacit admission that they believe their voters are either too uninformed or too susceptible to emotional manipulation to demand coherent arguments.

It is Orwell’s two minute hate writ large. “Here’s your daily dose of outrage,” the thinking goes. “Don’t worry about whether it makes sense and remember- you don’t want sense, you just want to be angry.”

This isn’t politics; it’s emotional exploitation dressed up as activism. Real immigration concerns—about family separation, due process, or enforcement priorities—deserve serious discussion. Instead, we get Godzilla metaphors that would make a film studies professor weep. The people affected by these policies—on both sides of the enforcement actions—deserve better than to have their situations reduced to kaiju-sized absurdities.

What’s particularly galling is that this approach actually works with a segment of the party faithful. The more outrageous the comparison, the more it gets shared, liked, and repeated.

A once legitimate political party, Democrats are now the party of clickbait and likes, the party of “you remember that time Truman executed his secret plan to send Godzilla, Mothra and King Kong to destroy Tokyo in WWII just because he hated yellow people!”

This is what happens when shock value becomes the primary currency of political discourse—you end up with arguments so divorced from reality that they make Saturday morning cartoons look like documentaries.

It is just so much weapons grade dumbass overload, it makes my brain hurt.