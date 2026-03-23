Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

Let’s be honest: Kathy Hochul isn’t trying to “fix” New York—she’s trying to squeeze it. Every time high earners leave, Albany doubles down, like a gambler chasing losses with someone else’s chips. The rich don’t sit still while you pick their pockets—they move. And when they go, so does the tax base. Meanwhile, states like Florida are booming because they don’t treat success like a crime. This isn’t complicated—it’s economic gravity. But Hochul keeps ignoring it because the goal isn’t growth. It’s extraction. And New Yorkers are finally catching on.

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
4h

Envy is older than money and that is all this boils down to.

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