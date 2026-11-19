I recently commented about how the only way government in a constitutional, representative republic works is if it is populated, in offices both electoral and bureaucratic, with people more interested in constitutional governance than the science, structure and maintenance of government itself.

In other words, we need people who understand when government does less, the citizens actually are able to do more for themselves.

No surprise that it drew comments like this one from my lifelong friend, Robin Roberts, an esteemed lawyer and who grew up across the holler from me:

“I never buy the “get better people” argument because there aren’t any. We are all corrupt and politics filters for the ambitious fundraising types who are self-serving. We aren’t going to suddenly invent a new species of virtuous humans, so hoping for better leaders isn’t a strategy—designing better incentives is. If a system only works when saints are running it, it’s a broken system; good rules shouldn’t require good people, they should make it hard for bad people to do damage, even if it still takes decent people to keep those rules from being rewritten. I’m with James Buchanan in this one—even politicians respond to incentives.”

Several people followed in the same frame, noting that it is the people we are sending who are the problem.

I agree with Robin – to a point.

I think the incentive is, and should be, love of this nation and a desire to serve it (and preserve the Constitution). I understand that is probably not enough given that there are significant financial, power, and status incentives that have developed over time.

I happen to believe the Constitution does actually have controls in the expression of enumerated powers of the central government, if those were followed, governance would be much closer to the people. That people have corrupted it, is absolutely true.

As Madison said in Federalist #51, “In framing a government which is to be administered by men over men, the great difficulty lies in this: you must first enable the government to control the governed; and in the next place oblige it to control itself.”

That was always and forever will be the challenge.

It ain’t the document. It is the people who interpret it that are the issue. Always was, always will be.

Who is at fault here? Who allowed it to get this way?

Well, Edmund Burke had the answer. He said that “Among a people generally corrupt, liberty cannot long exist” and whether we call it corruption or just apathy, disappointment, disillusionment, or simple partisanship, what has evolved over time is just as bad as being “generally corrupt.”

Here’s where I would start:

My first step would be to evacuate DC. Turn it into a museum or burn it to the ground and salt the earth, I don’t care but move officials where they are under constant watch by the people who elected them. Madison warned about it - the only way to effectively manage it is to have the elected living within rifle range of their constituents.

The second step would be a Constitutional amendment to force the elected officials to live under the same laws they pass for the rest of us. No more special treatment, no more carve outs, no more special retirement or healthcare policies. If I am expected to live by those laws, then so should every US Representative and Senator- and their staffs.

When you force the elected to live under their own rules, in their home state, city or town and within sight of their neighbors, only then will behaviors begin to change.

The third would be to limit time DC to one month a year and develop a secure internet channel for the voting that is normally conducted in Congress so the elected officials would be required to hold their meetings, conduct business, debate and vote from a SCIF (a Secure Compartmented Information Facility)

The fourth would be a repeal of the 17th Amendment for the election of Senators and returning them to be selected by the state legislatures. Our government has taken too much power away from the states, but the states have also taken too much from the local people.

The fifth proposal would be a change the GOP primary process to better weed out the pretenders and select people who will serve with consistency of principle and character.

No more useless candidate debates. Each candidate would be required to do one to two hour long, live streamed and recorded Q and A sessions on each of these topics with each of these suggested interviewers (I’m open to suggestions on more topics and hosts) where the interviewers would drill down to get to what the candidates really know and believe:

Religious issues: Josh Howerton (Senior Pastor, Lakepointe Church, Dallas, Texas) and a Jewish rabbi or scholar (I don’t feel qualified to suggest a candidate at this point)

Foreign Policy/International Relations: Konstantin Kisin (Soviet-born British political commentator, author and co-host of the Triggernometry podcast)

Judicial Policy/Issues: Jonathan Turley (Professor of Law at George Washington University, American attorney, legal scholar, writer, commentator, and legal analyst in broadcast and print journalism)

Domestic Policy: Newt Gingrich (Former Speaker of the House and primary driver of the Contract with America)

First Principles and Governing Philosophy: Victor Davis Hanson (classicist, historian, philosopher, Fellow at the Hoover Institution)

Defense Policy: Mackubin Owens (American military scholar and former senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute)

Economic Policy: Thomas Sowell (most underrated public intellectual of my lifetime)

Civic/Legislative Policy: Nick Freitas (Conservative leader, constitutionalist, former Green Beret, served in the Virginia House of Delegates for a decade,

Science/AI Policy: Elon Musk/Jensen Haung (Musk - founder of Paypal, Tesla, SpaceX, Grok, and owner of X (Twitter) and many other leading edge technology companies, and Huang - the founder of NVIDIA).

The people have to judge if this is a start or if any of it is even doable. I believe the primary process changes are, the rest depends upon enough public pressure to force our current classes of elected officials to act – and some will see it as acting against their own interests.

I do believe this is better than term limits or permanent investigations.

This is how we “get better people.”