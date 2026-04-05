I’ve been in a funk this past week and it hasn’t been the George Clinton/Parliament/Funkadelic brand of funk, and as a result, what follows is most certainly a rant based on the Not-Funkadelic funk.

It has not been so much the Iran situation, the economy, the Democrats doing Democrat things (which are never good for anyone not already dependent on government—or angling to be), the burgeoning national debt, or even illegal immigration.

It is something deeper.

It hasn’t helped to realize that we have a sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice (appointed by a Democrat president) that we are stuck with for another thirty years who seems to know little about law or history and couldn’t reason herself out of a wet paper bag, a political party that opposes literally everything until they are for it, and a continuation of lies about illegal immigration, this time, instead of a “Maryland Dad”, we have an “asylum seeker” who was rammed from behind by Nazi ICE officers—except the “asylum seeker” was an illegal alien who has had a deportation order since 2018 and caused a multi-car pile-up while trying to escape.

It strikes me that there is a lot of dishonesty coming from the left these days as they pursue their propaganda.

Edmund Burke did say that among a people generally corrupt, liberty cannot long survive.

I truly must ask, and I’m not aiming for hyperbole here, what is it that Democrats have wrought (or want to implement) that has, been or would be good for American citizens, is not supported by lies, and actually follows the language (and clear intent) of the Constitution rather than the perverted version they have built out of legal wrangling and workarounds?

I’m just extremely leery of people who intend to use government to “improve people’s lives” because history would indicate that rarely, if ever, happens in the long run. We already have experienced their attempts at “improving” things where, rather than improving life for anybody, it actually makes life worse for everybody. Inflation and debt are hidden taxes paid even by those least able to bear them. Democrats know this, that’s why they are trying to implement wealth taxes to hide it.

I don’t want to spend the rest of my life fighting against an enemy who will break any rule and covenant to get what they want, but it sure has been feeling as if we are engaged in the “”bellum omnium in omnia” (literally translated into “the war of all against all”) that Thomas Jefferson wrote of in his 1816 letter to Samuel Kercheval.

George Washington warned in his 1796 Farewell Address that political factions, what we would now call parties, pose a serious threat to a republic when loyalty to party overtakes loyalty to country. He argued that factions inflame divisions, spread suspicion, and turn political opponents into enemies, leading to instability, ineffective governance, and eventually the temptation to concentrate power in a single strong authority to restore order. Washington also cautioned that factionalism makes a nation vulnerable to foreign influence, as outside powers can exploit internal divisions for their own ends. In short, he believed that while disagreement is natural, organized and embittered factional conflict can erode liberty from within and ultimately undermine the very system it operates in.

Washington didn’t have a crystal ball, communism as an idea was still 50 years away, and legal manipulation of the Constitution was just beginning, but he accurately described what we are facing today and the pure dishonesty and reflexive opposition recall something George Mason wrote in the Virginia Declaration of Rights in 1776:

“No free government, or the blessings of liberty, can be preserved to any people but by a firm adherence to justice, moderation, temperance, frugality, and virtue; and by a frequent recurrence to fundamental principles.”

“Fundamental principles” have given way to the moral flexibility of petulant politics.

I’ve been thinking a lot about the GOP’s fear of bold leadership (really, of any leadership- whatsoever, even when in the majority) and how that has a real chance to cost them control of Congress and end anything President Trump thinks needs doing.

I don’t believe there is a “uniparty”, but I do believe the GOP caves a lot to Democrats, who never do the same in the interest of the nation. I can’t make a case for the GOP, who whines every election cycle that they need control to deliver an agenda but can’t be bothered with that agenda when they are given control.

The best argument I can make for the GOP, which isn’t really an argument at all, is that they are less destructive than allowing Democrats back in control.

May God save the Republic – but it wouldn’t hurt if we chipped in with a little help.