Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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sandy picard's avatar
sandy picard
21h

Happy Easter Michael.

Thankyou for putting into words what, I am sure, a few million of us have been struggling to verbalize for several years. It's hard to remain positive when there are so many negatives staring you in the face. I just keep recounting everything President Trump has accomplished so far and hope others are doing the same.

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
21hEdited

Weirdly Machiavelli also held that liberty could not survive among widespread corruption. Machiavelli is viewed badly because he is remembered more for his puff piece written for the Medici prince rather than for his much more extensive and thoughtful Discourses in which he revealed his real longing for republican government.

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