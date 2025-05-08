Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DK's avatar
DK
9h

Hate is an easy way to provide a semblance of meaning to an empty life. Just pick something, hate it, then fool yourself into believing you have found meaning.

Love is much harder and more rewarding.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave Ceely's avatar
Dave Ceely
9h

One of your best Michael.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Smith
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture