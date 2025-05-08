Democrats thrive on hate - or more precisely, on projecting their hate onto others.

I thought about this tonight as I watched Bret Baier interview Bernie Sanders – and everything Sanders said about Trump and Republicans was simply a lie. Literally none of it was, is, or is planned to happen. He says those things to make it easier for people to hate the opposition to Democrats.

If you want to cut spending and reduce the size of government, you hate people who depend on government services. If you oppose Hamas and anti-Isreal protestors on college campuses, you hate free speech and are tyrant. If you support enforcing immigration laws, they claim you hate immigrants. If you oppose teaching explicitly sexual themes to young children, you’re accused of hating gay people. If you question transgender individuals serving in the military due to medical or mental health concerns, it’s not a reasoned stance - you’re simply a hateful bigot. In their narrative, no legitimate reasons exist for your views; hate is the only explanation.

But America is not a hateful nation; it is simply not in our DNA. I believe we are still a rational nation beset and besieged by a powerful and influential group of highly irrational people.

In 2013, during Obama’s second racially divisive term, the World Values Survey, reported by the Washington Post, ranked America among the most tolerant countries globally. Two Swedish economists crafted a question to measure racial tolerance: respondents in over 80 countries were asked which groups they wouldn’t want as neighbors. Only 0–4.9% of Americans selected “people of another race,” placing the U.S. in the study’s most tolerant category. Anglo nations (U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand) and most Latin American countries led the rankings, with exceptions like Venezuela, where racial divides align with income inequality, and the Dominican Republic, possibly due to tensions with neighboring Haiti. Scandinavian countries also scored highly, underscoring that Western, Christian-based societies were the most tolerant.

Recent surveys sometimes rank America lower, but this likely reflects ideological bias during the Trump era rather than a genuine rise in racism. Rankings often improve under Democratic administrations and worsen under Republicans, suggesting political agendas influence these metrics. Despite critics labeling Western nations as oppressive, they consistently rank among the least racist globally. These attacks seem less about race and more about targeting cultural or economic systems that challenge certain ideologies.

Look around your neighborhood, workplace, church, or school. True racists or white supremacists are exceedingly rare. Most Americans haven’t suddenly become bigots. Opposition to policies - whether from Clinton, Obama, or Biden - typically stems from principle, not racial animus. Yet, the left has redefined “racism” to encompass anything or anyone they oppose, weaponizing the term to silence dissent. Figures like AOC and her Squad, alongside academic elites in Ivy League faculty lounges, label nearly everything as intolerant to shield their ideas from scrutiny.

Contrast and compare how illegal immigrants were treated by the “oh so kind” people of Martha’s Vineyard when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis exported a few to that bastion of progressivism and kindness – the hypocritical NIMBYs in MV, booted them in twenty-four hours – for the “migrants” own safety and care, of course.

The real bigotry often emanates from a vocal minority: 1960s-style communist revolutionaries, predominantly white, college-educated women, who exploited race as a divisive wedge, and some black nationalists within movements like BLM, who frame everything - even the weather or space exploration - through the lens of skin color. Studies of the 2020 BLM protests revealed most participants were white, not black, undermining the narrative of widespread racial oppression. These groups project racism onto conservatives while ignoring intolerance within their own ranks.

Initiatives like DEI and Critical Race Theory amplify this by weaponizing every event, policy, or interaction into a racial battleground. Yet, despite today’s polarized discourse, genuine tribal hatred is nearly absent in America. Political factions try to divide us, but it’s not our nature. America has always embodied diversity, inclusion, and equality - imperfectly, but more than most nations. The hate we see is manufactured for ideological and political gain, not a reflection of who we are.

Division is not inevitable, and it doesn’t define us. We should not allow Democrats to drive a wedge between us.