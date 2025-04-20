This is probably going to make some people upset to hear.

I’m frustrated and uncomfortable with some things President Trump has done, is doing and seems likely to do.

Doesn’t mean I don’t support him, but I’d be a liar if I said I wasn’t frustrated. I’m a thinking human and results matter to me. I’m also impatient, I know that about myself – but people have a right to criticize if the criticism is fact based and genuinely and sincerely expressed.

So, I went back to my childhood when my mom used to tell me that when I was uncomfortable or unhappy with things – or just feeling down - to sit for a bit and make a list of the things that were bothering me. She explained that writing something helps us define it and when we define it, that’s the first step to dealing with it – whatever “it” is.

So, I did just that.

I guess the thing with the most heat and visibility to people (other than those in my inner circle) has been my defense of his use of tariffs as a global trade reset. I have a lot of smart friends who know economics – and law – some with deep concerns. I have always felt that what appeared to be carpet bombing would be revealed to be more of a surgical strike as we got into it – and while I still see it that way, China isn’t knuckling under and has opted for continuing the game of chicken. Many financial people say that China can’t outlast us, but my concern is that we are not in a position for a protracted trade war without creating some very serious consequences. As a good friend points out, “just trust the plan” is not a fulsome strategy, especially when it begins to drag.

The constant deluge of lawfare is a bother as well. This one is not a Trump responsibility – you can’t control it if the ACLU decides to file for TROs in front of all 677 judges in the District Courts, but this one is beginning to drag as well. I expected as much procedurally – because the multiple appeals to multiple courts take time and effort – but I would have expected the Supreme Court not to muddy the water with half-assed and way too early rulings. Maybe CJ Roberts is surprised that part of his job is managing the circus of courts and their monkey judges. Maybe I am just ignorant, but even the wins take too long - especially when speed matters. I guess it was always going to be this way, and I assume it could always be worse – but holy crap, Batman – we need to be appointing better judges. Some of the appointees from our side are, how shall I say, a bit sub-optimal.

There are a few more on my list, but these are perhaps the most troubling to me.

I thought about all the winning I am not sick of yet.

Stopping illegal immigration is a definite win. Mass deportation and DOGE are others. Passage of the Laken Riley Act. Hostage returns, too.

Then I looked at what the other side offers.

Lord have mercy. Their cornbread ain’t done in the middle.

Even with the high economic risk profile and the possibility of a full-blown, constitutional level, judicial crisis, I would take our position over anything the Democrats have to offer.

My mom was right, I’m feeling better already.