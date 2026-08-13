Look, I opine on a lot of things for which I have no real answer.

Most of the time, the problem, issue or situation involves people, and I have no idea how to fix people any more than your average screaming socialist does.

What I do have is logic, reason, history and reality on my side, and I think people who try to approach problems with those tools have a better chance of finding real solutions than those who don’t. Throughout history, it seems to me that the people who make the most progress are generally the ones willing to look at what is, rather than what they wish were true.

I also accept the possibility, probability really, that I can and will be wrong. But even then, I try to be honest about it, own it when it happens, chalk it up to a learning experience and try to do better. In social media terms, my audience is minuscule, but I owe each one of you, even the angry and disagreeable ones, at least that much.

So, I’m here to admit a mistake I’ve been making for years and, more importantly, to try to explain why I’ve been making it.

As usual for me, it came from a weird place.

Facebook.

I’ve been noticing those quasi-anthropological forensic reconstructions of ancient people based on skeletons that have been unearthed. I’m sure you’ve seen them. Scientists take the remains of a Roman slave, a medieval knight, a suspected royal or some other long-dead human being and use medical and forensic techniques to reconstruct what that person might have looked like.

What strikes me about these reconstructions isn’t just what they tell us about the individual. It is what they tell us about the world that individual inhabited.

Science frequently reveals that people Hollywood has taught us to imagine as powerful, healthy or even glamorous lived remarkably difficult lives. Hard labor, disease, malnutrition, injuries and broken bones that never healed properly were apparently far more common than our modern sensibilities tend to imagine. Even people who occupied positions of status were subject to the physical realities of their time.

Then I started thinking about what would happen if somebody dug up people from my generation a thousand years from now.

They’re going to find arthritis, evidence of obesity, and they’re going to find a crap ton of skeletons with titanium joints. Tennis elbow, carpal tunnel syndrome and pickleball knee may become the defining ailments of our civilization.

Absent some historical context, future archaeologists may look at the number of artificial hips, knees and shoulders we’ve accumulated and conclude that we were either superheroes or crude medical experiments.

But there is something more significant going on here and it is that the human condition has changed. For most of human history, an enormous percentage of human existence was physical. People worked with their hands and backs. They walked because they had to. They farmed, hunted, built, carried, dug, fought and repaired things themselves. Physical strength and endurance weren’t recreational attributes, they were economic necessities.

Then, over a remarkably short period of history, we began moving an extraordinary amount of human activity away from the physical world. Our backs gave way to our brains, our hands gave way to machines, our muscles gave way to information.

Those changes have consequences far beyond the obvious ones.

It got me thinking about something I’ve been doing for years. I’ve been looking at the historical model of communist revolutions as a template for understanding what I believe is happening in America and, to some degree, around the world.

The mistake I’ve made isn’t necessarily in looking at history for a model. History is one of the best places to look for models of human behavior. The mistake is assuming that because the objective may be similar, the battlefield must be similar, too.

It isn’t.

The communist revolutions in Russia and China occurred in societies that were overwhelmingly agrarian and industrializing. Their struggles necessarily involved physical things. Physical assets like land, factories, and farms mattered, so labor mattered. Control of physical production of everything mattered.

I guess the fact I am just discovering is that revolutionary movements have always adapted themselves to the societies and technologies in which they operate. For example, the Bolsheviks understood the power of propaganda. Mao understood the power of political education and ideological indoctrination. Both understood that controlling what people believed about their society was enormously important to controlling the society itself.

So, the distinction isn’t that the old revolutions were physical while today’s revolution is psychological, it is one of scale and proportion.

The battlefield has expanded.

In a modern information society, an enormous amount of power exists in things that aren’t physically tangible at all. Information can be more valuable than machinery. Institutions can be more consequential than factories. Control over language and narrative can influence behavior without anyone ever having to put a hand on a person’s shoulder.

The old revolutionary sought to control the factory. The modern revolutionary may seek to control the institution.

The old revolutionary fought over the printing press. The modern revolutionary has potentially billions of printing presses sitting in people’s pockets. They had to mobilize bodies. The modern revolutionary can mobilize attention, and attention, it turns out, is a remarkably powerful form of currency.

This is where I think my analogy to communist revolutions needs to change.

I’m not arguing that America is literally repeating 1917 Russia or Maoist China. It isn’t. The historical, economic and technological circumstances are profoundly different. What I am arguing is that revolutionary movements, whatever their ideology, tend to adapt their methods to the environment in which they operate.

If you want to change society, you first have to understand where its power resides.

In an agrarian society, power may reside primarily in land. In an industrial society, it may reside in factories, capital and control of labor. In an information society, power increasingly resides in information, institutions, networks and the ability to influence what millions of people believe to be true.

That doesn’t mean physical power has disappeared. It obviously hasn’t, it just means we’ve added another battlefield, and I think that battlefield is increasingly cognitive, a battlefield of ideas, beliefs, perceptions, identity, language and narrative.

That distinction matters because a revolution doesn’t necessarily require convincing everyone that a new system is better. It may be enough to convince enough people that the existing system is illegitimate, and that is an entirely different proposition.

If I can persuade you that the institutions governing your life are fundamentally corrupt, that the people operating them are inherently evil, that the history you were taught is fraudulent, that the language you use is oppressive and that the people who disagree with you are not merely mistaken but morally illegitimate, then I don’t necessarily have to build a better system because I have already begun destroying the legitimacy of the existing one.

What may be one of the most important characteristics of modern political conflict is that people spend an enormous amount of time arguing about policies and personalities while overlooking the deeper fight over the assumptions underneath them.

What is a man? What is a woman? What is a family? What is a nation? What is citizenship? What is justice? What is equality? What is racism? What is freedom? What is truth?

Those aren’t merely political questions; they are arguments about the conceptual architecture of society. They also bring Cartesian dualism into play, one of the most debated theories in the history of Western thought. Is the mind the person or is the person determined by physical biology? How can an immaterial mind govern a physical body?

Those questions remain unresolved as we sit here today and when we understand that, some of the apparent insanity of modern sociopolitical conflict begins to make a little more sense.

It also changes the way we combat it.

We live in an age where relativism is seen as superior to objectivity, where people who completely disagree with every answer to the questions have a right to change society to fit their perceptions, unfortunately, that must stop. In my opinion, societal rules must be restricted to the most basic, minimalistic proportions and built around the laws of nature and natural rights with respect to, and consideration of, differing opinions and perspectives but not to be ruled by a vocal or violent minority, the goal of which is purely to oppose.

What defines a nation, a culture, or a civilization are the rules they choose and how they enforce them. America has drifted away from social and peer pressure being the enforcer. We set rules but routinely allow “protected classes” to break them without consequence and punish the people who notice it.

Above all things, if we want to remain one nation, under God, that must stop.

Every time I entertain this line of thought, I return to the miracle of our founding and the documents establishing, guiding, and governing it. The answer to our issues is already there in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

We have room to let people fly their freak flag without requiring the rest of us to salute it under penalty of law.