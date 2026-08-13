Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Dutchmn007's avatar
Dutchmn007
2h

Whoever thought - after the epic implosion of the Soviet Union & associated regimes in Eastern Europe - in 1991 we'd be still arguing about communism or it's alleged "benefits"?

Ludicrous.

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Beth Impson's avatar
Beth Impson
4h

One thing I tried to impress on my writing students is the importance of definition and assumption. What the writer assumes about a subject or even about the definition of a word may not be what his readers assume about it. The problem is that there is so little common ground for those assumptions any longer; you have to start your argument with defining/explaining things that just a few decades ago nobody would have questioned. And it's getting worse year by year, maybe day by day. After all, it's practically just yesterday that everybody knew what a woman is without having to define it . . .

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