People ask how I came to be conservative. My answer is not so much that I “came to be”—it’s more that I simply realized it. It really came about because that’s the way my nuclear family and extended family lived life in rural Mississippi.

As a child, I had chores. We worked around our farm taking care of things that needed taking care of: raising livestock (from chickens to hogs to cattle), cultivating crops, putting up hay, growing our own vegetables in our garden, and slaughtering, butchering, and preserving beef, pork, and wild game. We hunted, trapped, and fished. We built sheds, barns, and fences—and we helped our family and neighbors, as they helped us.

We worked, we hunted and fished, and we went to Sunday School and Church on Sunday morning and Sunday evening, to Bible study on Wednesday night, and we spent time with family. Growing up, I assumed everybody lived this way.

Even though my dad and my uncles were always in the construction business, I didn’t really understand the difference between farm life and city life until I reached middle school—we called it junior high. That’s when I made friends with people whose parents were lawyers, accountants, managers, and teachers, and I saw there was a different society outside our little rural community where everybody was attached to the land in some way.

When I got my driver’s license in the second semester of my freshman year, I got a part-time job at L&S Parts, an auto parts store in my small town. I held that job all the way through high school graduation, alongside my farm chores, and I learned every part for every vehicle from about 1950 to 1977 and committed them to memory. I really loved that job and the two owners of the store. They were like family to me, and I was truly grateful for the extra cash I earned because that money funded my growing independence.

I wasn’t really set on what I wanted to do when I graduated high school, so I went to a junior college for a year and then took a year off to get a job and earn some money for an engineering degree. My girlfriend at the time—now my wife of 45 years—was a senior when I was working, so my life was work, dates, and reading when I needed to fill the time between those things.

I discovered Ayn Rand as a junior. My grandfather loaned me books from his own collection. I read a lot of classics and what we would now call “conservative” thought—people like Adam Smith, John Locke, Jefferson and Madison, the Federalist Papers, Alexis de Tocqueville, and a few others.

Still, we never really talked or stressed over politics and policy, perhaps because other than income tax, government didn’t really intrude in our daily lives. I think we didn’t debate such things because, in all honesty, there wasn’t a real difference between the written words and the way we thought and lived. I didn’t label it because it was just my life.

It wasn’t until I took a Western Civilization class in my first year at Mississippi State that I truly began to see the clash of economic theories and political ideologies. The class was taught by a graduate student teaching assistant—from Nigeria of all places—and this dude was a communist who absolutely hated capitalism and American culture and taught from that perspective. How they picked this guy to teach a class on Western civilization is beyond me, but for the first time I witnessed constant negative views of capitalism. From his theoretical perspective, he spoke of issues with capitalism that I’d never witnessed in the practical living of my life.

I was fascinated by how different his views of the world were, so I started digging into his side—Marx, Engels, Heidegger, the secular Enlightenment philosophers, and the radicals of the Frankfurt School. I continued to recognize the conflicts and saw that communism didn’t really fundamentally address these issues but sort of avoided them by replacing the market with planning and authoritarianism. I began to understand that collectivist positions were largely driven by a need to explain the failure of the theory, sometimes in extreme ways.

I had economics professors in my college junior and senior years who were of the Austrian School, so the contradictions in theory really began to drive my convictions. How I grew up and capitalism were the greatest things since sliced bread—not because I believed in the theory, but because I’d seen these concepts at work in real time and in the real lives of my family and the people with whom I grew up.

Conservatism and classical liberalism were proven to me in a real-world laboratory, and that’s been the way I’ve lived the rest of my life. That is why I believe what I do and why I write the way I do—and it is how you can know that, right or wrong, I’m giving you a honest take based on my own experiences, not from reading someone else’s thoughts.

I guess you could say that I didn’t learn to be a classical liberal—I was grown to be one.