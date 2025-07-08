I can only speak for myself - but I have been thinking a fair amount about the roots of my melancholy about our government and why I support President Trump – especially after my opposition to him during the 2016 GOP primaries.



I have traced it all the way back to the aftermath of the 1988 election when George HW Bush began to dismantle the populism that made Reagan such a great president.



GHW was the father of our neocon ideals of nation building and forever wars. Clinton then tried his hand at Nation Building Lite when he partnered with the UN in Kosovo - then right back into another Bush who suffered the results of 9/11 (which was planned and began implementation under Clinton). Obama was the reaction to the lack of lasting progress in Afghanistan and Iraq and Biden finally sealed the deal in Afghanistan with 13 lives, a drone attack on a family in a car, and the most embarrassing retreat since the fall of Saigon.



That's 37 years (including the Democrats’ complete obstruction of Trump 1.0) of fatigue, futile war efforts (as judged by the outcomes), massive expenditures, increasing national debt and decreasing confidence and trust in our institutions – except for a brief hiatus during Trump’s first term – but only because the left became obsessed with removing Trump from office, driving his businesses into ruination, crushing his family and reputation, and finding a way to put him in jail.



And they came with a gnat’s hair of getting it done.



But they had a president in office who seemed hell bent on destroying everything and surrendering to the UN or the Davos cabal, a president who lost his mind on national television, so they doubled down on the lawfare and replaced a sitting president with a DEI candidate in the mold of Ketanji Brown Jackson - Kamala Harris.



But by then, the public had enough.



So much so, they gave the “34 count felon” (and now a two-time civil suit winner) a win in both the Electoral College AND the popular vote.



The reason they had enough is that the 33 years of fatigue turned into 37 years of anger after the Democrats exposed who they really are when they went after Trump and found some as yet discovered way to install a mentally decrepit old man as president, surrounded by a small central committee, insulated by a cabinet of do nothing, know nothing incompetents, and shielded by a compliant media that has been the PR wing of the Democrat Party for decades.



Some say that this is the “Uniparty” - but there is a difference between the parties. There is no way anyone can honestly say the policies of Biden/Harris are the same as Trump/Vance – but the reality is that there are also similarities in GOP administrations that loved to spend money like Democrats – just on different things.



We saw something different in Trump 1.0, something possible and good - and understood the unrealized benefits to our nation. What we saw when the Democrats went Full Monty scared us. Placed back to back, the differences between a Reaganesque administration vs. whatever the Democrats have become was stark - and many people understood that we had been witness to 37 years of obstruction and failure of collectivist Democrat policies and complete incompetence from neocon establishment Republicans interested in installing American “democracy” abroad while allowing our domestic American republic to rot.



In a way, we owe the Democrats. I can’t see there being the kind of Trump 2.0 term we are witnessing without them doing to him what the Democrats and the media did – and using up all their resources, credibility, and power in the process.



We’ve seen what losing looks like. It is ugly, expensive, and ultimately- futile and we want none of it.



Trump 2.0 promises the fulfillment of Trump’s infectious love of America.



I’m optimistic he will be able to pull it off.