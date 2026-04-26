Perhaps too many have always held a pollyannaish view and American politics really have always been a purely Machiavellian enterprise. Perhaps contemporary American politics and the 15th century Courts of Europe truly are distinctions without a difference. To maintain the illusion of a functioning Republic, the presumed distinctions to which I, and many others, have clung were that both sides observed certain rules of conduct, that as a minimum, there was a tacit “honor among thieves” agreement between the dealmakers.

For most of us, political activities had the aura of a board game, its participants controlling chess pieces on a board where known rules applied equally to both sides with victory as the objective. Moving them to points of advantage without being physically present on the actual field of battle, we and our representatives were insulated from true harm by the inanimate game pieces. Those pieces were just avatars for real people doing real things and being once removed from the action, we were shielded from the imaginary violence conducted by the game pieces.

The worst that could happen was disappointment or hurt feelings.

In the classic tome, “On War”, Carl von Clausewitz stated “War is politics by other means,” and if true, one can make the case the converse is also true – that politics is war by other means. Nothing illustrated that more painfully and publicly than when in 2012, Harry Reid took the coward’s path to remorselessly malign and lie about Mitt Romney’s taxes, hiding behind the immunity accorded to speech on the Senate floor. How do we know he is remorseless? When asked in 2015 by CNN’s Dana Bash about continuing to defend a statement that is not true, Reid responded, “Romney didn’t win, did he?”

Of course, the reprehensible and disgusting Reid continued his incendiary rhetoric against the Trump administration right up to the end – just prior to his blessed retirement at the end of his final term in 2016. He has apparently passed the torch on to the equally reprehensible tag team of automatons, including Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, Hakeem Jeffries, and bench rotation if shallow minded morons (like the conjoined twins named Chris (Murphy and Van Hollen), all who are programmed to spout ignorant rhetoric any time they see a camera or microphone, but sputter and convulse like a three-cylinder John Deere tractor with burned points if challenged on their superficiality.

All of whom have accused many of Trump and his cabinet of racism, bigotry and a box of chocolates assortment of other criminal and moral offenses of which Forrest Gump’s momma would be proud – not due to anything that has actually been done, but because this is war by other means—and as we know, all is fair in love and war.

And you will never find anyone who loves themselves and lusts for power more (and loathes anyone who is in their way) than a contemporary progressive Democrat.

Thanks to that narcissism, lust and the massive availability heuristic the enemies of Trump have created, the game has left the board and entered the world of reality.

Candutus of Borg (formerly the broken human known as Candace Owens) accidentally described the heuristic when she developed the tag line of “Sometimes you don’t know know, but you know, you know?”, implying that no evidence is required and suppositions are enough for accusations or action.

Now “Assassination chic” is a real thing, and the left is not shy about saying it out loud. Of course, most of the shallow imbecilic are merely reciting a script because they think their tribe will believe them edgy and cool, but there are many who believe it.

Hasan Piker, the Democrats’ new radical “it boi” said that Luigi Mangione killing a man, an insurance company executive, in cold blood on a public street was “understandable” because the executive had committed a “social crime”. Right now, there are assholes (no other way to describe them), snipers hiding behind the anonymity of a screen name, who are lamenting that the WHCD shooter didn’t kill someone connected to Trump, and just like after the other attempts to assassinate the President, lamenting the assassins were not successful.

A few years ago, I wrote about how America has essentially split into two competing civilizations, each with their own rules and morality. The ties that have bound us together for two centuries are now loosed. This is not a Civil War; it is a Moral War. The Civil War was tagged as “brother against brother”, this war is truly what Jefferson feared - the bellum omnium in omnia, the war of all against all.

Warring civilizations are never content to compete over forms and methods of government - moral divides create a war over every single aspect of human existence, down to the DNA level (the assertion that whites are naturally racist is but one example).

I have said this for a long time - this war is coming to your door and there will be no innocent bystanders and, in this war, nothing is off limits - the war will be total, as the victory or defeat must be.

Now that it is here, “But Trump” is not, and was never, an excuse for what is coming.