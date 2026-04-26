Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Tony_K's avatar
Tony_K
6h

There is one minor silver lining. Last night, hundreds of "journalists: spent a few anxious minutes cowering under tables reaping what they have sown. Perhaps this will cause a few of them to contemplate their role in all this.

I know... but I've always been an optimist.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

You don’t have to agree with someone to beat them—you have to out-argue and outlast them. If Hasan Piker’s takes blur the line between critique and justification of harm, call it out, document it, and pressure the platforms and sponsors that amplify it. That’s how you win in the real world: incentives. Strip away the rewards for reckless commentary, and it loses oxygen fast. The jury is still out on whether the West needs to “eliminate” the problem as we've done before—Charles Martel, the Crusades, the Reconquista. But we must immediately stop subsidizing ideas that corrode our own norms. Be relentless on the facts, ruthless on the logic, and disciplined on the line you won’t cross. That’s strength, not weakness.

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