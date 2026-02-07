I was cleaning off my desk today (I had a pile of stuff on it and apparently a three by six foot desk can hold a lot of stuff). There were some birthday cards from my latest completed trip around old Sol and as I looked at them, I thought about all the change I’ve seen in my lifetime—space flight, men on the moon, wasteful wars, prosperity, computers, mobile phones, COVID, the internet. A lot of change - one might even say a crap ton. That reflection sent me back to my first memory of a major historical event: JFK’s funeral cortege. I was two months shy of five, watching on my aunt’s black-and-white TV while my high-school-aged cousin babysat. What stuck with me wasn’t the speeches or the crowds—it was the riderless horse, the backwards boots in the stirrups. Something about it felt profound, even then. I think it was because my preschool cowboy-loving mind captured the oddity of the backwards boots, plus everybody was sad, and I mean profoundly sad. That image and that feeling never left me.

My family were conservative Mississippi Democrats—heavy on the conservative, light on the Democrat, which was common at the time. The Magnolia State was in the middle of desegregation, federal intervention, and social upheaval, but I don’t remember the bitterness that defines today’s politics. People disagreed, sure—but they weren’t at each other’s throats. It was a different era, and people were different. People loved JFK. He was an imperfect hero, but we didn’t know most of that yet, and we also didn’t have a media industry built around destroying political opponents. What we saw instead was optimism, patriotism, and a belief in the American future. Kennedy embodied that spirit—and he was a staunch anti-communist to boot.

Which brings me to the obvious questions: What the hell happened to the Democrat Party, and would JFK be a Democrat today?

On taxes alone, the answer looks doubtful. Kennedy argued in 1962 that rates were too high and revenues too low, and that the soundest way to grow government receipts was to cut taxes across the board. His administration pushed sweeping reductions in personal and corporate rates, emphasizing relief for small business. He warned that excessive taxation threatened “the very essence of the progress of a free society.” Today’s Democratic Party treats tax cuts as moral offenses, routinely dismissing them as giveaways to the wealthy. What Kennedy saw as economic common sense is now framed as class warfare.

Civil rights tell a similar story. Democrats of Kennedy’s era championed a colorblind ideal—judging people by character, not skin color. Racial quotas and preferences were explicitly rejected. Kennedy himself warned against dividing society along racial lines. Yet modern Democrats have embraced identity politics wholesale, institutionalizing race-based preferences through DEI programs and Critical Race Theory while recasting colorblindness as discrimination. What once unified Americans under a shared civic identity now fragments them into competing grievance groups.

Then there’s national security. Kennedy was a Cold Warrior who believed America should “pay any price, bear any burden” to defend freedom. He pressed for military superiority and confronted communism head-on. That worldview has vanished from today’s Democratic Party, replaced by reflexive skepticism of American power and a chronic instinct to retreat. Fast forward to the present, and the party now openly accommodates “democratic socialists.” Moderates are routinely primaried by ideological purists. Cities elect mayors who flirt with Marxist rhetoric. Any Democrat insufficiently collectivist risks political exile.

Yes, all political parties evolve. Today’s GOP isn’t Eisenhower’s—but Eisenhower would still recognize it, and he would still command its respect. The Democratic transformation has been far more radical. Over the past sixty years, its ideological center has marched steadily leftward.

A modern JFK couldn’t win a Democratic primary. Ed Markey holds JFK’s old Massachusetts Senate seat -Lieawatha Warren holds the other. The real question is under these conditions, whether JFK would even want to try.

Yet Democrats and their media allies insist they are the reasonable middle—the heirs of Kennedy—while portraying Republicans as fascists and storm troopers. A few dissenters acknowledge the drift, but most refuse to confront how far their party has traveled. There’s been some movement on the Republican side too—I’d argue today’s GOP is closer to Clinton than Reagan—but the widening gap isn’t driven by a rightward surge. It’s driven by a Democratic lurch.

So, let’s imagine Democrats get everything they want. What would America look like? Based on their own rhetoric and policy goals: government-enforced identity hierarchies, centralized economic planning, wealth confiscation, nationalized industries, open borders, speech restrictions, weakened religious liberty, politicized justice, abortion on demand tantamount to infanticide, and criminalized dissent. That’s not liberal democracy. That’s authoritarian collectivism.

And here’s the irony: the same people who constantly accuse the right of fascism advocate policies that mirror the core features of twentieth-century totalitarianism—state control, ideological conformity, and punishment of political opposition.

JFK would have wanted no part of that.

He believed in growth, freedom, national strength, and individual dignity. Whatever else he was, he wasn’t a collectivist—and he certainly wasn’t ashamed of America. Seems like a pretty safe bet that today’s Democratic Party wouldn’t have him.

I think the feeling would be mutual; he wouldn’t want anything to do with them either.