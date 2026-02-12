One thing I want to acknowledge up front is this: I am not a medical or psychological expert. I have no clinical training beyond entry-level university coursework and the behavioral and motivational lessons gained from more than forty years of managing people. What I understand about how individuals and groups behave comes primarily from observation and direct involvement rather than academia.

What I do know is that science is ultimately an extension of natural law. The scientific method rests on a simple logical convention—something either is or is not—and we test, replicate, and observe in search of causation.

So, view this as less of a definitive proposition and more of a “thought exercise.”