Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ralph Goldwasser's avatar
Ralph Goldwasser
2h

This should be converted to a lesson in civics for high school students

Reply
Share
1 reply
Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
4h

All of progressivism started with the social gospel. The original Progressives were quite devout Christians - sure that they were doing God's will in redeeming not just America, but the world. And the then-modern science of eugenics was just a tool of that. Man would be improved, and God would be pleased with their works!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture