Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Alexsander Stewart's avatar
Alexsander Stewart
1h

Before we choose, we need information we can trust to be the whole truth and nothing but the truth. Is that possible today?

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
6m

Well said!

This article is a great start to a series that outlines your theories on life and the proposal of fixes to the problems our society faces every day. As you know, I'm big on series. Thank you.

As an aside, sometimes describing the problem clearly and unambiguously is actually the solution.

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