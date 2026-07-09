I constantly get the comments/requests that follow something like the following:

“Great that you analyze the issues and players, but why don’t you stop with that and work on what we can do about it?”

Fair enough.

I messaged with a friend about this very thing yesterday and told him that for years, I have been floating ideas past a lot of people smarter than I am, trying to figure out a path that might work – people who say to forget it all and just refuse to participate to those who want to secede or drop nukes, and they aren’t talking figuratively.

My mind keeps chewing on things when it doesn’t think I’ve pulled the string hard enough, found the right piece of the puzzle or just left something out. Sometimes I can’t see the tie between the thoughts until I look back at posts, messages, or videos I post, and then I can see the thread, a metanarrative of sorts, that ties them all together.

It follows something my Mississippi granddaddy, B.T. Goodwin, told me – you never know where you are going until you know where you have been. Bigdaddy has been gone for 43 years and I still hear his voice in my head, reminding me and teaching me.

I’ve spent the past week or so doing such a look-back and I want to tell you how all this mess started and what we must do to start on the road back.

I’ve always followed the disciplined problem-solving models I learned from my time working as an engineer in manufacturing, and the first step in all of those processes is to define the problem.

Here’s what I think the problem is.

It is choice.

Choosing also means discrimination. When one chooses, it means they have weighed options and chosen the most positive or the least negative path to an outcome, and that means some things will be accepted and some will be rejected based on a person’s criteria.

That’s discrimination – it happens every time we stand in front of the ice cream freezer at the grocery store or in the produce aisle, we pick what we want or need based on our own standards, essentially producing winners and losers.

The left uses discrimination as a weapon; it is always and intentionally cast in a negative light. When we understand that even that is a choice they make, based not on any consistent standard, but because they want to make the choice for you, their motive becomes a bit clearer.

We’re constantly told that “we have no right to judge”, to the point of some of the most unchristian people I’ve seen quoting scripture.

Given my public critiques of transgenderism as both a political tactic and as a component of a mental illness, open supporters of gender dysphoria have, to no one’s surprise, brought forth the use of the “Judge not, lest ye be judged” biblical verse by people who tell me I cannot judge others.

But as with many things in religion, they are about as accurate in their assessment of this phrase as they are anything else biblical.

The phrase targeted problems of spiritual hypocrisy, like that of the Pharisees, countering the human tendency to take spiritual truth and twist it into irrational, illogical and hypocritical self-righteous superiority and moral bankruptcy.

By saying “Judge not lest ye be judged”, Jesus was telling the masses gathered at the Mount to be careful judging others based on worldly standards because those are by which you will be judged. He was warning of substituting the standards of mankind for those of God.

So, to the charge of “you can’t judge”, I say “Yes, I can when my judgement is rooted in the solid reason and logic of God’s laws.”

And you can be sure that the first front of the war on choice is to separate anything “God” from government.

When you look at the tension between ideological and sociological factions, discrimination (aka choice) is the dividing line.

Freedom to choose is the basis for individual liberty, a free market and free society. Choice is also the bane of the communist, the authoritarian and the dictator because, in their minds, people cannot be trusted to make the “right” choice, therefore it must be made for them.

American social, moral, economic, and governance systems are based on being free to choose. Our free market/capitalist economy is based on choice. It’s how, we as humans get feedback on our decisions. For an economy, the feedback is price, for a society is it a reaction or an outcome. Literally, the fastest way to get feedback is to choose. Don’t believe me, just express a choice in front of a group of people.

Even Christianity, the majority religion in America, is based on choice. You either accept Christ or you don’t, it is up to you.

So, to dominate the American systems and people, the freedom to chose must be erased or at least inhibited to the point your choice is meaningless. People spend entire careers muddying the waters so people can’t see what is in the pond or how deep the water is. The sole purpose of our media has become this; obscuring clarity is their calling.

So, what does all this blather mean?

It means the first step is to reclaim and aggressively assert our right to choose, based on both God’s standards and the standards of our constitution. There is not a single person alive who doesn’t constantly discriminate between choices during their waking, conscious hours. Not one. Meaning there are thousands of opportunities every day to assert our choices, our values, our principles and our vision for the future.

To achieve clarity is the first battle in this war, and as I expect, the question will be “By what standards?”

You know what they are.

They are not malleable. Americans have constitutional principles/standards that are based upon philosophical, logical, and religious standards.

There is a right and a wrong. To live means we must choose between them - and to do so every minute of every day.

To live free means to choose wisely.

It is impossible otherwise.