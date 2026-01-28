Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Colleen Clark's avatar
Colleen Clark
4h

I believe the conversation with the American living in Germany really happened because I have seen numerous similar comments on FB posts. It also reminds me of a comment I saw a few years ago on an anti-gun post. One commenter said "So many people have guns, its getting to where I think I need a gun too, to protect myself!"

Reply
Share
Russell Gold's avatar
Russell Gold
5h

I suspect that the obsession with free immigration is tied to the Civil Rights era insistence that all cultures are really the same, and that it is therefore bigoted and immoral to exclude people.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture