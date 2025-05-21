Would you shell out the price of a sleek, 2025 Ferrari 296 GTB only to drive off in a 2003 Ford Escort?

Even if the Escort was meticulously maintained, I doubt it. If you did, and especially if you borrowed the money to make payments with interest on the Ferrari for the next decade, most would question your judgment. Yet, this is precisely the kind of deal many accept when it comes to wasteful or poorly run federal programs. We’ve been sold the idea that big budgets equal big results, but that’s a flawed assumption - one that’s costing us dearly.

The core issue with cutting government programs lies in a pervasive misconception: people equate price with quality and effectiveness. They’ve been conditioned to believe that if a program costs billions, it must be delivering top-tier results. But this is rarely, if ever, true. In the private market, a higher price often reflects higher utility, value, or effectiveness - like a Ferrari’s superior engineering over an Escort’s bare-bones functionality. But when something costs a fortune and delivers minimal value, it’s not a deal - it’s a con. Too many federal programs fall into this trap, burning through taxpayer dollars while producing subpar outcomes.

And it is a fact that both get you where you need to go.

Take Medicaid, for example. Democrats are quick to cry foul when Republicans propose cutting its funding, framing it as an attack on vulnerable Americans. What they conveniently omit is that the GOP isn’t aiming to slash benefits but to trim the bloated administrative costs. This distinction is critical. It’s like choosing between a $10 Timex and a $10,000 Rolex to tell the time. If your goal is simply to know the hour, the Timex gets the job done just as well as the Rolex. The latter’s price tag doesn’t make it more fit for purpose for 99.999% of watch consumers - it just adds flash. Similarly, Medicaid’s administrative overhead doesn’t inherently improve healthcare delivery. Streamlining costs could preserve benefits while saving billions.

Adding options is another seductive practice that ends up increasing cost. One expansion in a program becomes an excuse for another, until these programs have a completely digital dashboard and self-driving technology when you just wanted to get to work every morning.

This brings us to a broader question: what’s the real objective of these programs? Are we funding outcomes or optics? Too often, it’s the latter. Bureaucratic bloat, redundant processes, and mismanagement inflate costs without enhancing services. The assumption that more spending equals better results ignores the reality of diminishing returns. A program’s effectiveness should be measured by its impact - lives improved, problems solved - not by how much money it burns through. Yet, defenders of high-cost programs lean on emotional appeals, not evidence, to justify their existence.

The Timex-Rolex analogy isn’t just a nostalgic nod (though it might betray my age). It’s a reminder that value lies in function, not flash. A government program should be judged by what it achieves, not how much it costs. If we wouldn’t pay Maserati prices for an Escort, why tolerate the equivalent in public spending? It’s time to demand accountability, prioritize efficiency, and stop falling for the con that bigger budgets mean better outcomes.

Let’s fund what works, not what’s flashy. America can’t afford flashy. Not anymore. We should never have.