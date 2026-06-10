Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Alexsander Stewart's avatar
Alexsander Stewart
2h

Congratulations to the leaders of the AFT and NEA, as well as our leading colleges and universities, for indoctrinating narratives that condemn our republic’s founding, declaration of independence, constitution and amendments. You’ve plenty to be proud of.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

The American civil rights resolution was supposed to ensure equal treatment under the law. The race hustlers replaced it with group equity, grievance accounting, and permanent historical debt. That means the accused is not merely accused, the victim is not merely dead, and the evidence is not merely evidence. Everyone gets assigned a racial role before justice even begins. That is not law. That is folklore law. It ends when judges, prosecutors, journalists, schools, and voters reject the premise. One person. One act. One standard. No racial discounts. No racial enhancements. No tribal veto over truth. Equality survives only if facts matter first.

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