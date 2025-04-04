Unlicensed Punditry

Apr 4

This assertion by DJT is long overdue; I consider it a powerful and helpful inducement to all countries to take the necessary steps towards 'free trade.' The rest of the world no longer needs a Marshall Plan to succeed. The USA needs to ensure the domestic ability to meet the quality of life needs of its citizens -- not 100% but a lot more so that foreign interests cannot blackmail the nation. The caterwaul from multinational companies and some sovereign nations is driven by the fact their golden goose is gonna be downsized, including CEO paychecks.

Apr 5

There is another factor to all of this that Trump is definitely counting on. He knows the high inflation of the past 4 years was brought on principly by Biden choking our energy producing capabilities.

Drill baby drill and an expansion in refining capacity will dramatically lower prices, which will offset any increases resulting from a tariff war.

Couple with this with a push to go nuclear (not bombs....permits), AI, automation, and an emphasis on STEM over DEI, and we will be looking at the greatest 12 year run of job and wealth creation this country has ever seen.

