Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Alexsander Stewart's avatar
Alexsander Stewart
7h

IMO, you can thank our MSM, schools, colleges and universities for the ending. I fear for the US.

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Prentiss Findlay's avatar
Prentiss Findlay
7h

Good column. The Dems have become snake oil salesmen conning a gullible public.

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