Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
5m

The current state of our politics is clear and simple. Gridlock, by design. Both parties, when out of power, complain about the abuses of the party in power, however when they gain power they abuse just as their competition (in name only) does. It's in elected officials' best interests to have plausible deniability, and what better way than to complain when you're the minority and then reign when you're the majority. We need congress to be reminded forcefully about Enumerated Powers, their limitations, and the penalties in loss of freedom for overreach. Forcing limitations based on enumerated powers will reduce the size and cost of government, increase oversight, and push power back to the states that never should have been moved to the federal government.

Say what you will, the Constitution always was and still is a miracle, the government it defines is the best to ever exist, and the state of our nation is the direct result of human greed, cunning, and stupidity warping government to serve elected official's needs, not those of the people.

Time to make a change.

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Jason Stephenson's avatar
Jason Stephenson
1h

Thing is my fellow Republicans have built up government just as much as Democrats have, specially at state, county and city levels. At 50 I never thought I'd see laws that tell you what is legal and how to do it legally. Yet we see that in 2026 and we have those laws in al 50 states.

We also see settled law being fought again. Take AI, all the lawsuits we are seeing against AI companies have already been settled decades, generations ago. The scraping content of the internet for example, well, both Yahoo and Google were sued over the something and they won.

Training computers off copyrighted materials, this goes back to the 80s.

Now both democrats and republicans pushing ID requirements for Social media usage and electronic device usage. We all know about CA, but there's 3 other states that have already passed such laws.

Obummer pushed and got passed the mandated OnStar systems in cars along with kill switch's in them and 75% of Republicans agreed with those things.

Here in Montana back in 2021 they passed the enhanced CCW pushed by Republicans. the lie they told was Washington State would recognize it, what they didn't tell people is that 75% of the firearms we own in MT are illegal in WA or the fact that WA has funky carry laws so even if you have a CCW you most likely will still get arrested in WA for carrying.

Sorry for the long rant and I know it sounds like I'm defending democrats, I assure you I'm not. I'm just pointing out the big splinter that we have in our eye that 90% of the party doesn't want to remove, let alone acknowledge it's there.

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