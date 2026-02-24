Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
8h

How strange it is that in my 70 some years that the Democratic Party that was once viewed as an intellectual and rational powerhouse has become a party of personal feelings and bizarre ideological enthusiasms.

Reply
Share
Lknotts's avatar
Lknotts
8h

I pray you are reading the shift signs correctly. Great line: “. . . when your echo chamber becomes indistinguishable from parody, something has shifted.” More and more often I check to make sure I’m actually reading a news item from

“Not the Bee” instead of another excellent parody from “Babylon Bee.” (Those writers are satiric geniuses, but I wonder if the irony-impaired dems have made their work easier or harder.)

Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Smith
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture