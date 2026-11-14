Having managed people for 99.9% of my working life, I’ve trained and mentored scores of people in several businesses and markets around the world. I’ve trained and created training programs for longer-term training, as well as refreshing and delivering programs and plans devised by our own company’s talent development and senior management.

As we discussed motivational techniques, as a laugh line at the end of that phase, I always told my audience that I had learned that “the careful and targeted application of fear is a legitimate and effective management technique”, meaning not that people should be abused and forced into a constant state of fear, but that it was important to understand that decisions have consequences. I always pointed out that being consciously aware of positive and negative consequences is required, and being concerned enough about a critical decision to feel a little twinge of fear is not necessarily a bad thing.

Reward is a motivator, but it is foolish not to think fear of failure is a motivator.

In my opinion, losing that fear of failure, or having it essentially bred out of a population, is perhaps one of the most dangerous threats modern societies and culture face.

Some would argue that decades (or generations) of prosperity dull the survival impulse in a civilization. I think that is the genesis of the saying commonly attributed to G. Michael Hopf, from his 2016 novel Those Who Remain:

“Hard times create strong men. Strong men create good times. Good times create weak men. And weak men create hard times.”

It describes a recurring cycle of civilization in which adversity produces strength, discipline, and resilience. Those qualities produce prosperity and stability, which eventually encourage complacency, dependency, and weakness. That weakness then produces the conditions for another period of hardship.

I happen to believe that is true.

I also believe three things are true: 1) like a drug addiction, the addict denies the physical, mental, and societal damage the drug is doing to them because, in their view, the next high is worth the delayed, yet knowable and inevitable consequences, 2) the longer true civilizational threats are denied, the more likely the fall is, and the more difficult and painful the restoration becomes, and 3) the damage denied tends to be systemic, cumulative, and complete.

One reaches a point where it becomes evident that a Malthusian-level civilizational catastrophe is not only possible, but likely.

The historical relationship between the governments of the US and Israel (and consequently the ties between the American and Jewish people) gets a lot of attention these days, and it has always been a mixed bag of perceptions, policies, and people. But there is one aspect, a difference between the national perspectives and priorities of our two nations, that seems to get lost in the analysis these days.

Both Israel and America share prosperity, democracy, individual freedoms, a government of laws, and basic religious tenets as common traits – the difference is that Israel doesn’t have the luxury of oceans to put distance between it and their immediate and future civilizational threats. Their threats are on their borders and, in the case of Gaza and the West Bank, effectively inside their borders.

They are a small Jewish country surrounded by Muslim countries that have erased the indigenous Jewish populations within their borders and often harbor terrorist and militaristic factions that are supported by countries like Iran.

That tends to sharpen their awareness of existential threats.

America faces similar, if not the same, threats. In many ways, we are proxies for each other.

However, instead of recognizing them as threats, Americans are electing them to our government (at all levels), promoting them in political parties, elevating them to leadership positions in society, praising and supporting them in the media, and making them rich on social media as they call for the destruction of America (from their three-million-dollar homes in LA) even as we demean, weaken, and destroy our own institutions that have helped us recognize and defeat threats in the past.

Our Christian denominations are weakened as they adopt “progressive” ideology that substitutes trendy secular theories for biblically based divine guidance; our cultural leaders have come to ignore Popper’s Paradox of Tolerance. Our scientific and academic institutions have become slaves to postmodernism, trading reason and logic for emotion and credentialism. Factions in society are frustrated with their perceived lack of success, so they quixotically turn to communism to punish “the rich” and redistribute the confiscated wealth - to them. In their quest for ultimate power, one of the two major political parties has openly adopted the dual philosophies of “the ends justify the means” and “the enemy of my enemy is my friend”, as they work to destroy the very Constitution that made their dissent, and a legitimate, fair, and judicious process to address it, possible.

Every one of these events is based on two things – a complete denial of reality and a commitment to the most illogical and self-destructive alliance, a joining with Islam, a theocratic/political system that has a 1400-year history of being the scorpion to every single frog that ever tried to ferry them across the river.

And if you commit the thought crime of knowing history and recognizing these threats, you are called a bigot, a racist, and an Islamophobe.

When I was a kid, we had a stand of cottonwood trees on our farm. A combination of factors combined, and a violent cold front moved through. After it passed, my job was to cruise our fence line searching for damage, and as I walked through that grove I found one of the largest, greenest cottonwoods snapped off about a third of the way up and had fallen across our fence. As I examined it, it became apparent the late spring green was hiding a secret – the heart of the tree was completely rotten; only the outside ring of sapwood was keeping the tree alive and upright. The heartwood was the strength, and once it was gone, the tree was vulnerable to the storm’s high winds.

Like that cottonwood, America’s heart is at risk, and while we may be prosperous on the outside, our heart is rotting on the inside.

And a storm is coming. We are inviting it.

A little fear of that invitation seems an appropriate motivator.