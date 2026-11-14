Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laurie K's avatar
Laurie K
8h

I hope and pray that God opens the eyes of the American people to the scurge and leaches that have been let in and welcomed to our country! That these people pretending to lie us will eventually take over and turn us into an sharia Islamic country! Then kill us if we don't conform to it's ideology!! Wake up people, don't be STUPID!! FIGHT FOR OUR REPUBLIC OUR WAY OF LIFE!! DO IT NOW!! GOD BLESS AMERICA!!❤️🙏❤️

Reply
Share
Karen Cook's avatar
Karen Cook
7h

Very good post! For the life of me I can't see why good people are completely blind to this. I'm reminded of how a lot of people felt when we elected our first black President. It was as if it proved a point that America wasn't really racist after all. And that didn't work out well, did it? Now we're going down same path with Islamists. Wake up, America! We don't have to prove anything. It's time to protect our heritage before it's too late!

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.