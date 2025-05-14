I've thought for a while that the Democrat "resistance" was something other than hate. Hate was just a patina covering their real driving force. Hate is the performance, fear writes the script.



I think that their recent self-loathing, racist attack on fifty-some odd, white South African refugees is the final proof. They have tried to claim that the killing of white farmers, something that is know and has been going on for decades, is a lie - or as some Democrats have claimed, "there really haven't been that many killed". Self-loathing white Democrats and black radicals have claimed that they aren't really refugees - but the estimated 20 million non-white people who have been let in America illegally are all due asylum.



As the fringe loons take over the Democrat Party, and the old, rational traditionalists are expunged it becomes more evident the current and future Democrats will be a tightly packed racist minority party that exists only to resist and react any idea or action that they do not support at the moment.



It is the feral action of stimulus/response, a least common denominator level of existence where the only goal is survival.



They will be for a thing today and against that same thing tomorrow if it advantages or disadvantages them. Those are the only metrics required to accept or reject a thing. It doesn’t matter if it is bad for America if it is good for Democrats.



Yes, they are openly revealing they are the very racists, bigots and xenophobes they claimed we were. They are the dictators and authoritarians they told their supporters we threatened to become - but while they defined the threat as what Trump and his supporters might become at some point in the future, they showed themselves to be that threat right now.



Their words and actions sound and look like hate, but it isn't hate. It is fear.



Hate requires reasoning. Hate is deductive – it requires that someone consider the reasons for the hate – whether those reasons are rational or even factual is immaterial. Hate is an intellectual process – but fear is not – fear is visceral, it is feral. It takes no thought; no reasoning and it is ingrained in all of us as the natural consequence of our response to danger – commonly known as the fight or flight response.



In my opinion, that is why the reactions we see from the left are so primordial, so violent and so vicious. To them, the threat we pose is existential. It is not about battling it out in the arena of ideas and debate to find the best solution, this is a life and death struggle to them.



Given that they tend to think of life as a zero-sum game, if we win, they lose. We think we are fighting over finding the best philosophical approaches; they think they are fighting for survival.



And the magnitude of their defeat in 2024 and subsequent polling served to reinforce this is a battle for their survival.



There is no way to reconcile those two positions.



Otherwise, how are we to reconcile the fact that people like Jamie Raskin, Hakeem Jeffries, Ilhan Omar, AOC, Jasmine Crockett, and the rest of the Squad even exist. What is their purpose other than to oppose? What have they done over their careers that has helped rather than hurt?



It is desperate people like these who force this into a win/lose situation.



I guess it really is a zero sum game after all.