sean anderson
Apr 17

The seller of distorted or false-premised narratives also needs a “market:” ears eager to devour and minds open to being conquered by the seductions of the aspiring charismatic leader(s). In his book “The True Believer,” Eric Hoffer surveys the geography of the minds of those willing to be recruited into a social movement. Hoffer stresses that the “true believer” can very easily switch from one ideological cause to another, perhaps even an opposed cause, so long as the new cause fulfills the believer’s “need” for a self-validating cause. For example after WWII in East Germany many of the former Hitler Youth became enthusiastic inductees into the youth wing of the new ruling communist party. To take a more recent and weirder example a decade or so ago some wings of the LGBT movement began a crusade against circumcision of male infants, whether for traditional religious reason or else for purely hygienic reasons, even decrying it as “involuntary infant sexual mutilation.” But more recently the same or similar groups have taken up the “cause” of “gender affirming therapy” using drugs and surgical procedures that also can be regarded as genital mutilation imposed upon children enjoying no meaningful consent to these actions.

So how did this “market” of souls hungry for ideological causes come about? My view is that the propagation of a secular materialist worldview contemptuous of traditional Judeo-Christian and other Western civilizational values left hearts empty and aching for meaning. The newer secular ideologies of the left and of the right became the ersatz substitutes for those discarded traditional worldviews which at least had the collective experience of 3,500 years to work out their own rough edges. Our educational and other socialization institutes need to chuck the ersatz and bogus ideologies in favor of restoring authentic civilizational values.

Jon Settlemeyer
Apr 17

Mayhem is the catharsis of a miserable soul. An alcoholic reads that the source of his malaise is the liquor store. Vindicated in his destruction of the premises, he escapes with a bottle of puloined hooch.

