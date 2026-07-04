Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Dutchmn007's avatar
Dutchmn007
4hEdited

What’s also conveniently glossed over is who sold those Africans into slavery in the first place; competing African tribal chiefs.

The whole thing is BS.

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
4h

Miz Crockett wears a multi-carat diamond ring.

Diamonds are mined by black Africans largely under the control of the white deBeers monopoly.

So diamonds are rayciss ... right?

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