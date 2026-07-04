Beware of the false premise.

I’ve been seeing a lot of lefty “own the cons” videos in my feed and the commonality is that in almost every single one of them, the “winning” lefty presents a false premise, faces a weak opponent who accepts or ignores that premise, and goes on to make an appeal to emotion, calling that a win.

I just saw one of some young skull full of mush debating with a total loser representing “the right”. The lefty starts by stating two things as facts that were not facts. First that Trump didn’t care about the southern border and that James Lankford’s immigration reform bill was “awesome” and would have “solved the immigration problem”, neither of which were true.

Lankford’s bill was not “awesome”. It would have solved nothing and would have allowed up to 5000 illegal crossings a day. Also, nothing proves that Trump cared about the Southern border any better than closing it down.

But there is probably no greater falsehoods than those that black progressive Democrats tell each other, the most pernicious of which is the one that Jazzy Crockett just proclaimed by saying that blacks in America deserve to be rich because they built this country, even though white settlers had been building toward what would become America a century before the first slaves from Africa arrived.

That’s not to say that slaves weren’t part of America’s success, but the fact is that America didn’t become powerful and wealthy until after the slaves were freed and the industrial revolution began.

It occurs to me that minorities in America today draw their energy and power from one source - racism.

Being more specific, it is racism against whites. Being even more specific, it is against whites of European descent.

They will tell you that violence, rape, murder, slavery and conquest is an entirely white invention vested upon the indigenous tribes of American Indians and America grew out of violence.

That is the driving force behind the “stolen land” accusation. Everything was fine until whitey showed up.

That’s simply not true.

Most land in the hands of Indian tribes in 1776 had been taken from some other tribe. For example, from the 1600’s to the late 1799’s, the Black Hills area was taken from the Kiowa and Crow by the Cheyenne and Arapaho, who lost it to the Lakota Sioux.

Most of these people never heard of the Crow Creek massacre.

The Crow Creek site was a fortified Native American village along the Missouri River in what is now South Dakota was the site of one of the largest known massacres in pre-Columbian North America. Archaeologists uncovered the remains of nearly 500 men, women, and children buried together in a mass grave after what appears to have been a devastating attack by a rival group. The evidence indicates that many victims were killed by arrows, clubs, and other weapons, then scalped, decapitated, or otherwise mutilated before their bodies were left exposed for days or weeks and later buried in the village’s defensive ditch.

It happened in 1325.

The Crow Creek Massacre stands as stark archaeological evidence that organized warfare and large-scale violence existed in parts of North America centuries before European contact.

White people invented Western Civilization.

That doesn’t mean it is reserved exclusively for whites because it is simply an aspect of humanity. It’s a culture, a set of principles and beliefs that has resulted in the greatest and most widespread freedom and prosperity for the greatest number of people. It ended slavery within its boundaries, it created the ideas of freedom, independence, liberty and private property. It carved a civilization of justice and law out of domination and chaos.

As much as we celebrate America’s birthday, we should also celebrate that from which America was distilled.

Let us not accept false premises about ourselves. We might not be as good as we would dream to be, but we are not as bad as our dishonest detractors claim. We’re figuring it out a day at a time.