Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Dave Wise (Neoteric Wood Art)'s avatar
Dave Wise (Neoteric Wood Art)
6h

Your posts are always the real deal. Thank you for making them available for all.

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MojaveRose's avatar
MojaveRose
4h

The super left leaning DemoRats prefer their fairy tales to real life because the concepts make them feel not only good, cozy, but superior because they are so generous and understanding of the less fortunate. We, the right leaning conservatives shake our heads because we know where all that emotion leads. They label us unfeeling and tyrannical. They aren't interested in facts because facts are inconvenient, and learning and applying those facts is hard work and sometimes expensive. When Elon's rocket blew up his response was, "We learned a lot from that", and they did. It cost a lot, it was a lot of work, but it had important outcomes. It's too bad the Dems can direct all their energy into actual productive endeavors, rather than just protests and NGO scams.

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