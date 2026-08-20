I posted a couple of days ago about what I saw as some obvious differences between the free market capitalists on the right wing of politics and the collectivists on the left.

I posited, in a general sense, conservatives are free market capitalists, and free market capitalists are generally optimists - they always look for the upside while understanding the downsides brought about by risk. The collectivist planned economy crowd focuses on the pessimism first and will give up the highs to defend against the lows.

Two very, very different starting points for world views that lead to two very different approaches to life.

One leads to happiness with the possibility of a few disappointments, the other to a life of probable disappointments punctuated by a few moments of happiness.

Facebook friend Jefferson Knight posted a tweet from John Fund, who notes that white progressives want to believe in the “archetype of the up-from-nothing black intellectual who, despite huge disadvantages, goes on to achieve greatness so much”, and in doing so, they are “willing to turn off every ounce of skepticism that they would normally bring to bear on fantastical claims. The irony, however, is that we already have many examples of up-from-nothing black intellectuals who go on to greatness. It’s just that they usually turn out to be conservatives—or if not conservatives, then at least out-of-step with the left-wing religion of racial justice.”

Fund is right.

The racially obsessed progressives spent a lot of time ignoring Walter Williams and Herman Cain, only recognize Clarence Thomas as a political target now, and currently don’t even know the great Thomas Sowell exists.

I would add to Fund’s commentary that their desperation is the same situation the progressive left finds themselves in with the supply of racism – when there is not enough to meet their needs, they simply manufacture it.

That is what DEI is all about.

That’s how they get these disastrous failures on their side when identity politics picks up its lunch pail and goes to work manufacturing a fantasy out of some member of a “protected” group who ascends way beyond their level of competency (and/or honesty, quite frankly).

Another interesting twist to this thought is how the progressive left can’t seem to find an original idea and instead steals conservative characteristics, only to twist them into something that barely resembles the real thing.

For example, their version of Christianity, once the province of conservativism is now a cheap knockoff of the real thing. Honestly, you can’t look at the words of Texas Democrat James Talarico regarding Christianity and think that aberration is what true Christianity is – and the progressives selected a guy who is literally a knock off of what a true Texan (and American male) is. Holy moly, he looks like a gay pedophile serial killer with mommy issues straight from a Criminal Minds episode.

Creepy as all hell – yet progressive Democrat Christians are supporting this bag of doorknobs for a seat in the US Senate.

I can’t help hearing Buffalo Bill saying, “It rubs the lotion on its skin, or it gets the hose again” every time I see this pasty dude.

Look at what they have done to jurisprudence and the rule of law. The same is true for economics, most of their economic “thought” is dedicated to the attempted refutation of economic laws that are just as solidly natural and true as the law of gravity.

They are even ridiculously redefining the sexual/gender binary to fit and advantage their ideology.

I get this mental image of Chuck Schumer and Extreme Hakeem, wearing a DSA tee shirt and standing on a New York corner behind a table of shiny Faux-lex watches, swearing to the gullible passersby that they are real Rolexes for $25.

The problem for them is that you can knock off reality but not for very long.

None of this is because any of what they believe is truly what it is, it is simply an attempt to drive a square peg into a round hole because that’s the only way their ideology makes sense – and even then, it really doesn’t.

To paraphrase Johnny Cochran (OJ’s lawyer for those who weren’t born in the 1900’s), if their version of reality doesn’t fit, you must acquit.