A friend of mine observed that Democrats, in the wake of two Supreme Court decisions, one at the federal level and the other at the state level, are acting like a petulant child who was just told there would be no ice cream before dinner.

I said that might be more accurate if you imagine that kid was armed with an AK-47, a chest rig with extra mags, and a bandolier of frag grenades.

Holy crap, Batman.

Since their master strategery to retake the House by changing the rules in the middle of the game blew up on them (and no, Texas didn’t start it because New York pulled the pin a few years ago when they redistricted early), their masterminds are demonstrating the refrigerator bulb wattage intellects we have all come to know and love.

All this brilliance is Extreme Hakeem’s ugly baby and instead of him executing a tactical retreat to regroup, he is plunging ahead with the “just wait till we are back in charge, we’re going to F you up so bad” threats.

He mad.

They are stunned that the same playbook they used to “fortify” the 2020 election didn’t seem to be transportable and scalable to “fortifying” House seats by creating more solid Democrat districts under the excuse of race—and since they have already gerrymandered the shit out of the states they control, they had no backup in case of failure.

In other words, they shot their wad and now they are stuck with the realization that the red states, especially ones in the South that have been under court mandated maps since the 60’s, are now free to do what Democrats have been doing, except legitimized under the cover of the SCOTUS decision in Louisiana v. Callais.

It is entirely possible that the GOP could pick up 8-12 seats in the mid-terms, breaking the trend of the party of the President in office losing seats.

All thanks to Extreme Hakeem and CIAbby.

I guess the difference this time is they didn’t have a pandemic of fear to hide behind. Extreme Hakeem and his Dream Team thought it was their brilliant execution the last time and not that they had Epic Fury level stealth and covering fire to confuse and suppress opposition.

The Virginia redistricting was doomed from the start. People, including some of their own, were telling them what they were doing violated both the Virginia constitution and standing laws of the Commonwealth – but they didn’t listen.

If there ever was a doubt, the masks are off now (except for those Dems who are bringing Covid sexy back by demanding mandatory masking during the Great Hantavirus Scourge of 2026 – and just in time for the mid-terms) and everyone can see the sallow and stupid faces of the people who are truly pulling the strings.

For all there decades long accusations of the Republicans being tyrannical, authoritarian, fascistic, racist meanies, their self-own is remarkably tone deaf. In true “we have to destroy the village to save it” style, Democrats are literally taking tyrannical, authoritarian, fascistic, racist positions to “save democracy”, which is, of course, code for a complete progressive takeover of all things.

Hakeem is no San Fran Nan.

Pelosi would never execute an op unless she had every key player in her pocket or neutralized. Where she was smarter than she appeared, Jefferies is way dumber than he looks – and by way dumber, I mean way, way, way, dumber – like how in the Hell did these people 1) get into law schools, 2) graduate, and 3) pass the bar?

Does Hakeem survive this debacle?

Who knows. I wouldn’t bet against it.

Things are so dumb in Demworld, it is entirely possible he not only survives but gains more power within his party.