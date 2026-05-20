Late last night, I saw a montage of prominent Democrats and their leaders openly threatening those who oppose them - but it isn’t just their opposition, it is anyone who isn’t 100% on board with their stealth fascism and authoritarianism disguised as “democracy”.

It has always been this way, they just feel empowered enough (or desperate enough) to say it out loud.

People who are involved in this fight need to understand that even the USSR had “democracy”, the people voted and I’m sure it was just coincidence that the ruling cabal always seemed to win with 98% support (I’ve always wondered what happened to the 2%).

Kamala Harris had no fewer than three insane ideas to destroy the Constitution before breakfast.

Extreme Hakeem wants all black college athletes to stop playing for Southern colleges.

Jim Clyburn, who lived through actual Jim Crow, claims this is the same. He’s a liar. We have Clyburn to thank for KBJ, perhaps the dumbest, most outcome based Supreme Court Justice in history through the Biden Black Woman deal (which Biden needed to beat Bernie in the primary).

They are going to destroy the village to save it.

Guaranteed.

But it is all made up. Invented. It’s all performative outrage designed to give black politicians in Washington more power, but this is power via national level emotional extortion that depends on the hateful, the willfully uniformed, and the radicals who just want to burn it all down.

These things that are true at the same time:

Black conservatives do win and Democrats spend hundreds of millions to keep them out of office. It’s not race that is the real issue, it is conservativism and capitalism.

If race is a determinant, what about the white minority in those districts? Are they not discriminated against?

When you have been given undue advantage for decades, when the environment is reset to maximize fairness, it looks like discrimination and factual, color-blind fairness spells the end of puffed up morons like Extreme Hakeem and his cosplaying Malcolm X wanna-be cadre members.

I don’t like assholes no matter their skin color - and I’m not alone in that. Specifically, I don’t like lying asshole politicians like Extreme Hakeem and Barack Obama. Funny thing is I was called a racist for opposing the same policies under Obama that I opposed under Billy Jeff Clinton.

Democrats are invoking Jim Crow and racism to stoke hatred when it is not real. The real racism is wanting to structure elected office around skin color - they have yet to explain why Steve Cohen, a pasty white guy, has been representing a majority black district for literally decades and nobody screamed “racism.”

But it is (D)ifferent when they do it.

These people are dangerous - and anyone who says they aren’t are liars, ignorant or complicit.

There is no middle ground here.