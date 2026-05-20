Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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173dVietVet's avatar
173dVietVet
5h

Michael - - You are spot on….

If it wasn’t for double standards, the DemonicRats would have no standards at all ! !

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John Graboski's avatar
John Graboski
5h

Just for fun, I suggest that we respond to the demand for reparations from our Negro brothers with a list of the extensive costs caused by the social pathologies of this failed tribe in our country: violent crime, illegitimacy, illiteracy, drug addiction, single parent households, and sheer inability to live in a civilized society (Teen Mall Mobs anyone?) Start with the lost futures of all of those children living in homes without fathers, and add to it the incarceration costs for the very high percentage of criminals among them, and also the expenses associated with the drug treatment programs for their addicted and drug dealing dregs. Then consider the value of the lives lost to the Negros murdered by other Negros in our country. And if we can come up with an actual estimate, what about the impact of the election of inferior incompetent race mongering self dealing grifting Negro politicians to government offices at all levels for the past 60 plus years. Considering all of this, it confounds me that this tribe pays very little attention to the prophets among them: Thomas Sowell, Robert Woodson, Carol Swain, Clarence Thomas, Larry Elder, Byron Donalds, Sage Steele, and the list goes on.

Let's develop and present this bill to those vermin black bastards in the Democrat Party just to see their eyes inflame and their heads swell with rage. Perhaps it will be cleansing experience for them.

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