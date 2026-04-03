Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Howard Carter's avatar
Howard Carter
3d

"And gradually, though no one remembers exactly how it happened, the unthinkable becomes tolerable. And then acceptable. And then legal. And then applaudable." — Joni Eareckson Tada

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sandy picard's avatar
sandy picard
3d

Thankyou Sir. Clearly stated. I would add, your argument also fits the age old political cry supporting the latest lame brained legislation by decreeing " if it only saves one life...".

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