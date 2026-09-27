Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
Sep 27

During my time teaching politics at a state university I was always surprised by how many students thought political or social changes were necessarily good in themselves. I would point out that aging and death were also forms of change.

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Karen Cook's avatar
Karen Cook
Sep 27

Good analogy for life decisions. Don't have to make changes for changes sake and always do a cost/benefit analysis before making any drastic life changing decisions.

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