Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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The Scuttlebutt's avatar
The Scuttlebutt
5h

"the emergence of moral frameworks in which almost any act can be redeemed if it serves the right narrative. " Welcome to the communist party Tovarich

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Denis Rushworth's avatar
Denis Rushworth
4h

The lack of reasoned thinking is present in many social "isms." Consider the "Social Democrats" who actually believe that socialism is a better way to govern people than regulated capitalism, regulated just enough to keep Mr. Musk and Mr. Gates from owning everything. This despite disasters and near countless deaths everywhere it has been tried; everywhere every time. Even the briefest review of the history of socialism in it varied forms would reveal to anybody who thinks rationally at all that it simply does not work. Rational thinking is becoming more and more rare these days.

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