I’m a classical liberal/conservative first, a pragmatic Republican second. If conservatives don’t learn to play the long game, we’re in for decades of Democratic presidents and Congresses. I don’t know about you, but I’m not keen on 40 to 50 years of political wilderness, watching Obama clones like Dollar Store Obama (Extreme Hakeem) or Zohran Mamdani run the show. That’s why I’m pushing a two-stage approach: short-term activism within the Republican Party and long-term electoral wins at the local and state levels.

Third parties sound tempting, but they’re a trap. They siphon votes from the party they’re closest to, handing victories to the opposition. Look at Ross Perot’s Reform Party - 18.9% in ’92 was impressive, but it elected Clinton. In 2000, Nader’s 97,421 votes arguably gave Bush the win over Gore. Until a third party can replace a major one outright, it’s just vote-splitting suicide. That’s why, rather than creating a new third party, I’m for co-opting the GOP, not starting a new party. The Republicans are ripe for it - they’ve already absorbed Tea Party ideas from 2010, then watered them down to fit the establishment. We need to push harder from within.

My 45-year business career - two-thirds tactical execution, one-third strategy - taught me you don’t win by grand gestures. It’s like politics: you can’t order people to follow; you’ve got to influence them. A sudden third-party push would be chaos - our political structure and welfare state aren’t ready for that upheaval. Generations are hooked on federal handouts, from individuals to businesses to local governments. Unwinding that mess too fast risks disaster. We could win a tactical battle for conservative purity and lose the strategic war to the progressives.

The Democrats get the long game. They’ve been chipping away for 60 years, not four. They don’t bank on quick shifts; they build coalitions of radicals - statists, communists, black nationalists, you name it - united by power, not principle. But that’s their Achilles’ heel: you can’t satisfy every group forever. Unions and environmentalists can’t both get their way. That coalition will fracture if we exploit it smartly. We are seeing it beginning to break apart today, we need to help it along rather than split our votes at the very moment victory is in sight.

Here’s the plan: focus on electability. You can’t govern without winning, and you can’t change government from the outside. I’ll vote Republican in until I can’t, not because I love the nominee but because their philosophy beats the alternative. Voting for unelectable purists or libertarians just gets Democrats elected. Many aren’t going to like this, but a 60% conservative Republican is always better than any Democrat. There are things that we can do and things that we can get done, and the two aren’t often the same. Pragmatism isn’t about abandoning principles; it’s about winning elections to implement them.

We need to build from the ground up - local and state victories first. Flash-mob politics won’t cut it; lasting parties don’t spring up like Athena from Zeus’s forehead. They need a strong foundation, ideologically and operationally. Democrats have mastered this; we haven’t. 2026 and 2028 aren’t the transformation - they are the next battles. We need the presidency and Congress to make structural changes, and that takes time, so we need them for longer than a couple of terms here and there.

Reagan was a true change agent, not because he was pure but because he inspired beyond his base. Purity doesn’t win elections; leadership does. If we keep chasing ideological unicorns, we’ll stay on the sidelines. Co-opting the GOP is the fastest way to restore constitutional governance. It’s not quick, but nothing built to last ever is.

Start at the state and local level, and we’ll get there.

The progressive coalition is fragile - it is built on promises, not unity. When their groups realize they can’t all win, it’ll crumble. We just need to outlast them with a disciplined, long-term strategy. If we don’t, we’ll be back here after 2026 and 2028, griping about losing. I’d rather we build something our kids can inherit - a government that answers to the people, not the other way around.

Let’s get to work.