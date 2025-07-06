Unlicensed Punditry

And ranked choice voting will benefit the more cohesive progressives over the more fractious conservatives.

Multi party systems lead to extremism. In order to form your coalition you end up allying with the ‘kill all the cats’ party to get their five votes. In order to keep them you have to give them something, so you come up with some fake science saying ‘stray cats spread COVID’ and you then round the strays up and kill them. A two party system leads to a uniparty system as they both draw closer to the center. If ‘1’ is far far left, and ‘99’ is far far right, and 50 is dead center you will end up between 49 and 51. That is where the votes are. And if your rival is running at 40 why not run at 50, even if your heart is 60. All your +50 people will vote for you, as will half those between 40 and 50.

Neither are perfect.

