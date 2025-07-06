I’m a fan of the decisive control a two-party system brings, and I’ll tell you why: multi-party systems, like the one in the UK, are a mess. Over there, they’ve got three “major” parties - Conservatives, Labour, and Liberal Democrats - and none can seem to snag a clear majority.

The result? Coalition governments that limp along like a bad marriage. Several years ago, pre-Brexit - there was a UK coalition between the Conservatives (center-right) and Lib Dems (center-left). They were called “center” something, but they’re polar opposites on social policy and in their positions on the EU. It’s been a rocky ride, with constant threats of the government collapsing and new elections looming. Progress? Forget it. It’s tentative, uncertain, and plodding in a world that moves fast.

A multi-party system dilutes purpose and policy. Coalition governments are like trying to herd cats while riding a unicycle. In a two-party system, you’ve got clarity, even if it’s not perfect. Sure, there’s a danger the two parties can cozy up in a quest for self-preservation, but that’s why we need a way to keep them accountable - not just for their platform planks but for their actions. Without that, any party risks becoming a self-serving beast, blind to its constituents.

Now, don’t get me wrong - ideological purity is a pipe dream, even in a two-party setup. We look back at Reagan with rose-colored glasses, remembering him as the ultimate conservative. He was, but the government he led wasn’t. He had a Democratic Congress led by heavyweights like Robert Byrd and Tip O’Neill, who fought him tooth and nail. Reagan’s charm and connection with a Carter-weary America got some conservative policies through, but he got played on immigration. They promised reform tomorrow for amnesty today. Reagan kept his end; the Democrats didn’t. Immigration reform? Dead on arrival.

We don’t have a parliamentary system in law, but we do have one in practice. Look at the old Tea Party movement which became the Conservative Caucus in the House - internecine conflict within the GOP has the same effect as a coalition without the formalities. Compromise within a party water down its core policies, just like a coalition muddies the waters. It’s why I’m against a third party that could further complicate things. Our future demands quick, decisive action, and a multi-party system just won’t cut it.

About a third of my 45-year business career was spent dreaming up strategies, but the other two-thirds were making them happen. Politics is like that - you can’t just issue orders and expect everyone to fall in line. You’ve got to influence, persuade, and execute. A third party might sound bold, but it’s a distraction from the real work of building something that lasts. We can’t afford to fracture our focus when the stakes are this high.

The progressive left gets this. They’ve been playing the long game for decades, stitching together a coalition of single-issue groups - statists, Marxists, anarchists, you name it - united not by principle but by the pursuit of power.

If conservatives keep chasing third-party fantasies, we’re handing the game to progressives. We’ll be stuck commiserating after 2026 and 2028, griping about how we had it in our hands and lost it. I’d rather we start working a plan now - one that keeps our kids from having to fight these same battles. A two-party system, with all its flaws, gives us the best shot at clarity and control.

Let’s use it, not break it.