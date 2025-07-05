Unlicensed Punditry

Jon Settlemeyer
1h

"The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge, natural to party dissension, which in different ages and countries has perpetrated the most horrid enormities, is itself a frightful despotism. ... It agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection."

George Washington's warning during his farewell address concerning the implementation of political parties.

In This Dimension
2h

A few comments:

1. A SECOND party would be nice.

2. Perot got 19%, as you note. But – remember – he bailed out of the race in mid-summer, and jumped back in in late September, if I recall correctly. Had he stayed in, he likely would’ve done much better, perhaps enough to win, and we are far angrier now at the uniparty than we were then.

3. Arguably correct on replacing the ENTIRE GOP. Perhaps Trump will be able to do that via a strong MAGA showing in the midterms; we shall see…

