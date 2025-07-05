I sat down this afternoon and wrote 2800 words in a stream of consciousness about why I do not support a third party and why Elon's America Party is a really, really bad idea.

I used AI (Grok and Chat GPT) to help me edit it and break it into three separate essays and I will post one each day for the next three days starting today, so it won't be such a load to read. They are:

Essay 1: The Case Against a Third Party

Essay 2: The Trouble with Multi-Party Systems

Essay 3: A Pragmatic Path to Long Term Conservative Change

My granddaddy, Baker T. Goodwin, when faced with something with which he disagreed, used to say, “I’m agin’ it,” and when it comes to this “America Party” nonsense floating around - like Ross Perot’s old Reform Party - I’m mostly still “agin’ it.” But I’ll toss in one caveat: if we’re talking a third party, it better be a complete replacement party for the GOP and whatever scraps of the Democrat Party still respect the Constitution - if any exist – but if there are any left, they’re hidden better than a moonshine still in the Ozarks.

Conservatives need to learn to play the long game, or we’re doomed to a future of Democratic presidents and Congresses. I’m dead serious about this. If we don’t get our act together, we’ll be back here after 2026, whining about how losing sucks and griping about liberals.

Or we can start building a plan, so our kids don’t have to rehash these same tired arguments. The choice is ours.

I’m not sold on a third party being the answer. A two-party system gives clarity, even if it risks both parties morphing into one big self-preservation machine. That’s why we need a mechanism for change within any major party - new or old - or they’ll turn sentient, obsessed with their own survival and deaf to the folks who vote for them. It’s like corporations: they’ve got boards of directors to keep them in check, though that doesn’t always work. Political parties need the same kind of accountability, not just a shiny platform to stand on.

The history of third parties isn’t exactly a success story. Take Ross Perot in ’92. He pulled an impressive 18.9% of the vote - historic for an outsider - but what did it do? Siphoned votes from George H.W. Bush and handed the White House to Bill Clinton. Fast forward to 2000, and Ralph Nader’s 97,421 votes in a razor-tight election arguably tipped the scales from Al Gore to George W. Bush. Third parties dilute the vote, especially in our winner-takes-all system. No parliamentary coalitions here - just a guaranteed win for the opposition if you split the vote.

That’s why I’m skeptical about third parties muddying the waters. A “third party” often just steals votes from the major party its closest to ideologically, paving the way for the other side to waltz in. Until a new movement gains enough steam to outright replace one of the big two, it’s a losing bet. We don’t have the numbers for that kind of upheaval right now - if we did, we wouldn’t be having this conversation. Conservatives need to focus on something smarter than flash-in-the-pan third-party dreams.

I’ve spent two-thirds of my 45-year business career turning strategies into reality on the battlefield of commerce. It’s not life-or-death like a military campaign, but it’s a lot like politics. You don’t have direct command over everyone, so you’ve got to influence people to follow the plan without barking orders.

A third party sounds appealing to some, but it’s a tactical misstep. It risks handing long-term control to progressives while we’re busy sorting out our ideological purity. We’ve got generations hooked on the federal gravy train - individuals, businesses, even state governments. Unwinding that mess too fast is like trying to defuse a bomb with a sledgehammer. We could win a battle within the conservative movement but lose the war to progressivism if we’re not careful.

I’m not thrilled about 40 or 50 years of wandering in the political wilderness, watching a string of Obama/Biden-like administrations wreck things.

We need a strategy that doesn’t just chase ideals but wins elections and puts electable people in office that will follow a conservative agenda – as far as they possibly can. I detest Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and have no love for Mitch McConnell because they are unreliable – but we need GOP headcount to pass stuff. Rand Paul is beginning to get on my nerves because what he wants is not always possible, so he votes against whatever it is.

That’s where the real fight is.