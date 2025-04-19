The Bidenomics! economic team just gave us an object lesson in inflation – we learned (re-learned) that printing money, thereby increasing the total inventory of greenbacks, made each one worth a lot less - roughly 20% less. More money chasing fewer goods and services has a tendency to do that – a lesson that we never seem to be able to learn.

Keynesian economists believe that “economic activity”, not creating value, is a valid economic theory – but it doesn’t work for the same reason perpetual motion machines don’t – the loss of energy due to friction within the system. In a machine, that is actual friction (resistance or wear) that steals energy, but in socioeconomic terms, it is the drag on policy the acts of, and cost of employees in, government represent. Energy input never quite equals energy output.

But enough of that sexy, provocative economist talk.

I want you to think about American citizenship and the Democrat advocacy for illegal aliens in that same vein.

What are Democrats doing and saying?

Biden and Mayorkas flooded our country and our labor market with over twenty million illegal aliens.

Illegal aliens were given taxpayer sponsored healthcare, EBT cards, free food, mobile phones, free housing, their children were given legally mandated access to public education, and in many cases the adults got free tuition (or in-state) tuition at colleges and universities.

Illegal aliens were released into the interior to states that allowed illegal aliens to have driver’s licenses, tax identification numbers (and as we know thanks to DOGE, millions got actual Social Security numbers).

In the case of Abrego Garcia (the Maryland dad), Democrats like Chris Van Hollen and Extreme Hakeem Jefferies are using language that subliminally indicates Garcia is an actual citizen or has legal status as an immigrant, which is does not, nor has ever had. He’s just like you, they say – or at least that is what they want you do believe.

Democrats say that an illegal alien has every right you have. Rights to the same due process, the right to vote, the right to live in America. None of that is true from a practical or legal perspective.

They are saying to immigrants who respected US law, demonstrating their willingness to do the right thing by achieving citizenship status legally, that they were foolish to follow the legal process and waste their time and money. In short, following the law is a meaningless and wasted effort.

Democrats are risking their electoral future on supporting illegal immigration. Van Hollen (as other Democrats are planning to do) are directly engaging with the El Salvadoran government by making taxpayer funded trips to visit Garcia, Van Hollen calling him (in a letter to the Salvadorian Secretary of State), one of his “constituents” when as a matter of precedent, tradition and law, only a citizen can be a constituent of an elected official.

If you think deeply about the list above, it contains things that you, as a citizen, cannot access (you aren’t handed money and benefits for nothing, and you are required to earn those benefits, and you must meet certain time and economic thresholds before you are eligible for certain things). Given these things have actually and factually occurred, the effect is to tell you that there is literally no difference between your status as a citizen and the status of an illegal alien – except for one very important thing – you have duties and obligations placed on you as a citizen that illegal aliens do not.

In effect, the value of being an American citizen has just been devalued just like that dollar in your pocket.