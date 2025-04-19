Unlicensed Punditry

Jon Settlemeyer
Apr 19

Thank you for this analysis, Michael. Even before the Biden flood, I have advocated that citizenship matters, or at least it should. Citizenship should be a prized objective that is earned. I had to pass a civics exam in 1963 to get past the 8th grade (yeah, I'm an old coot). Seems more folks would cherish their status as citizen in this great country if they had to work for it, not just be born here. The perks afforded the Mayorkas deluge should be exclusive to those holding the coveted title of Citizen.

Jane Stuart
Apr 24

The democrats would have Americans believe that they are the party of compassion, that they “feel” for the poor immigrants, when the truth is that opening the border was only all about votes, with absolutely no concern for the negative consequences that they knew would ensue for American citizens. The largest demonstration of “buying” votes in American history.

