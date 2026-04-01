Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Jimmy May's avatar
Jimmy May
5d

TPUSA remains a remarkable organization, vital to the resurgence & vitality of American Conservatism.

The hysterics from erstwhile Conservatives who have lost their way including but not limited to Candace Owens are a shameless embarrassment.

My financial support for TPUSA has increased since Charlie’s assassination. I invite everyone reading this to do likewise.

God bless Erika & the kids—& TPUSA.

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ThurmanLady's avatar
ThurmanLady
5d

I hadn't thought about this very deeply, but I think you're right. And, beyond TPUSA, I see the same thing happening to "MAGA," after President Trump is out of office. JD Vance, Marco Rubio, and Ron DeSantis are all great contenders to be next in my book, but none of them will ever match up to the big personality of Donald J. Trump.

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