Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
1h

I would swear that one of the Life Before Humans episodes was reshot to appease Queen Elizabeth. After one episode showing that most house exotic breed pets as dying locked inside from starvation or else getting eaten by more natural breeds another episode was made showing the Queen’s Corgis as being the ultimate survivors.

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