Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
1h

Twisting and lying are so common when I turn on a legacy media outlet I feel sick. It even happens regularly on the house and senate floors. Yet, rarely are the liars called out for lying or distorting facts. 😢

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
1h

"That’s why I settled on the term “enemy maintenance.”"

From Hoffer, you don't need a god to organize/energize a mass movement, but you do need a devil.

Now look at NATO and the desperate need for Russia to play the part of the extinct Soviet Union.

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