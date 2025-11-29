Behavior that would otherwise be unacceptable—and in some cases unthinkable—is now treated as morally obligatory so long as it is directed at Donald Trump and promises to inflict political or social harm. This phenomenon represents not just partisan overreach but a categorical abandonment of the norms that sustain democratic self-government. The idea that the rules may be suspended for the “right” target marks the point at which a republic’s guardrails begin to fail.