Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
6m

We see the Democrats announce by their actions that they have no principles except winning and maintaining power. They are willing to subvert the Constitution and the nation itself to achieve their goals. And nearly half of the electorate agrees with them.

It's easy to look at the UK and wonder how a country built on law and order could become so lost and then, shockingly, the view morphs to the US in a few years. What's the connection? Stupid, avaricious politicians who put their own success in front of the success of their own country.

Illegal aliens in both places displace citizens, use services without contributing to the society, and only provide a wedge for the Democrat socialist communist progressives to use to create the wasteland they advocate, leaving the empty husk of a once great nation for the people.

It's the UK today, the US tomorrow. Wake up!

Career politicians are like pilot fish, swimming with the sharks and grabbing whatever escapes the sharks maw. Get rid of the careerists! They are as much a drain on the country as illegals and cause more damage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
P Card's avatar
P Card
1h

It has been said that the socialist opposition will accuse others of what they are doing. Is this what the "No Kings" façade is about? Removing Biden from the 2024 election by disenfranchising 14 million primary voters and "inserting" Kamala Harris for the general election could be a form of coronation. Thankfully, WeThePeople dodged that "bullet."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture