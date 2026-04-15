Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
1h

Most political rhetoric these days is better described as preaching than as persuasion. Once you are morally superior, you have no need to empathize with or understand those who oppose you - they are morally flawed in your ever so perfect view. They either confess their error or suffer; you certainly don't entertain that their view has any legitimacy.

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Steve Stoecker's avatar
Steve Stoecker
3h

When I run into this, the other side begins the usual name-calling and fingers in face, etc. They just struggle to support their points. I just smile. 🙂

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