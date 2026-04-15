I had a little planned procedure this morning that is most often assumed to be performed on humans by visiting aliens, but this was necessitated due to the decade that passed since I was last probed by human doctors. Much to my detractors and opponents’ wishes, I’m fine and good to go for years to come.

As we were transiting to the hospital, I was thinking about the comment I received from a Londoner on my post about the ruling elite shifting their support to Islam. She said she hated when people who had never been to the UK pontificated about what it is like – but she didn’t count on the fact that I spent a significant amount of time doing business and working in the UK – plus we lived in Edinburgh for three years, and it was during the time Paris was wracked by Muslim unrest and violence and the waves of migrants imported from the third world was really beginning to take hold.

Much of that I opine upon is not based on media or hearsay, we watched it from our flat.

It got me to thinking about how people could live in a country and because they liked their neighbors, how they came to ignore the larger reality. It sort of ties to my recent essay about “The Lies of Small Numbers” and my comments on propaganda and agitprop.

Most people assume propaganda exists to persuade, to march into the public square armed with facts, arguments, and emotional appeals strong enough to convert opponents into believers. That assumption gives propaganda far too much credit, and far too much dignity. The more effective form of modern propaganda does not aim to change your mind. It aims to make you question whether you have a mind worth trusting at all.

Convincing someone is difficult work. It requires coherence, evidence, consistency, and a willingness to engage directly with competing ideas. It invites scrutiny, even the least aware demand some sort of evidence. In a world where information is abundant and attention is scarce, that is a costly strategy. It is far easier, and far more efficient, to introduce just enough uncertainty to disrupt confidence. A seed of doubt, properly planted, does not need to grow into a new belief. It only needs to erode the old one.

Some claim that AI is eventually going to make propaganda more difficult because it can fact check in real time, as the statements are made – but that only works if AI can be trusted, which right now, nobody should. You may use ChatGPT to get information, but you better check it yourself.

Self-doubt is uniquely corrosive because it turns the individual against himself. When a person begins to question not just what he believes, but his ability to know anything with certainty, he hesitates. That hesitation is the objective. A citizen who is unsure is a citizen who is slower to speak, slower to act, and more willing to defer to others who appear more confident, more credentialed, or simply louder. The argument no longer needs to be won in the open. It is quietly neutralized in the mind of the person who might have made it.

This is why so much modern propaganda takes the form of contradiction rather than persuasion. Competing narratives are pushed simultaneously, not because they can all be true, but because their collision creates confusion. Facts are not always denied outright; they are surrounded, diluted, reframed, and buried under an avalanche of alternatives. The goal is not clarity but exhaustion. If everything is contested, if every claim has a counterclaim, the average person eventually retreats into uncertainty. And from uncertainty comes passivity.

The strategy is subtle but devastating. A population that doubts itself does not need to be controlled with force. It polices its own thoughts. It second-guesses its own conclusions. It becomes reluctant to challenge authority or prevailing narratives, not because it agrees with them, but because it no longer trusts its ability to disagree effectively. The battlefield shifts from public debate to private cognition, and once that ground is conceded, it is difficult to reclaim.

None of this means people are incapable of conviction, but it does mean conviction has become more fragile. In an environment saturated with competing claims and constant noise, the discipline required to hold a clear, well-reasoned position is higher than it used to be. That is not an accident. It is the result of a system that rewards doubt over clarity, hesitation over action, and confusion over truth.

Propaganda, in its most potent form, does not ask you to believe a lie. It asks you to stop believing yourself, and once that happens, it no longer needs to persuade you of anything at all because it has achieved its goal.



Always follow the Reagan Rule: Trust but verify.