Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
3m

She is shrewd enough to understand that she can fool enough people to sit in public office. I'm far less concerned by her stupidity than by the stupidity of every last person voting for her.

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Erik Frandsen's avatar
Erik Frandsen
40m

That young woman’s head is emptier than the shelves in a Cuban grocery.

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