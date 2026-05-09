I guess Sandy Cortez from Yorktown Heights could be just as stupid as she appears, but I think she just hopes her supporters are. She may genuinely not understand how wealth is created in a modern economy. I suppose that is possible; however, I suspect something else is happening: she understands perfectly well that a great many people listening to her do not.

So, when AOC declares that “no one earns a billion dollars,” she is simultaneously right, wrong, and politically manipulative all at once. Right in the narrowest technical sense that billionaire wealth is usually tied up in stock ownership, company valuation, and assets rather than a literal paycheck. Wrong in the far larger and more important sense that billionaires generally become billionaires because they built, scaled, financed, improved, or popularized something millions of people voluntarily chose to use.

Elon Musk did not become wealthy by putting a gun to anyone’s head and demanding they buy a Tesla, nor did Jeff Bezos create Amazon by forcing Americans into digital bookstores at bayonet point. Even the entertainers and athletes the Left loves to conveniently ignore when attacking “the rich” became wealthy because audiences willingly handed over money, attention, and loyalty.

The billionaire exists because value was created somewhere along the line. Sometimes massive value—and they either initiated it, funded it, or did it on their own.

That does not mean every billionaire is morally pure or economically flawless. Some are arrogant, some are even politically insufferable. Some use government favoritism, lobbying, or regulatory capture to protect themselves, but even then, there is an enormous difference between wealth acquired through voluntary exchange and wealth acquired through coercive authority.

That is where Sandy’s argument collapses into rank hypocrisy—because the institution she serves is the only one in society with the legal authority to demand your income whether you agree or not. Government does not ask politely, it does not offer you a competing product, nor does not persuade you to subscribe voluntarily. Every year, it sends you a bill and if you ignore it long enough, armed agents eventually arrive to enforce compliance. They will garnish your paycheck, put a lien on your property, even sue you into compliance.

If you ask me, that is actual power.

Elon Musk cannot imprison you for refusing to buy a Tesla. Taylor Swift cannot garnish your wages because you skipped her concert. LeBron James cannot seize your bank account because you did not purchase NBA tickets. Billionaires can become obnoxious cultural figures, but they cannot legally confiscate your property under threat of force.

Government can.

Yet somehow the modern Left wants Americans obsessing over the existence of wealthy entrepreneurs while ignoring the explosive growth of federal authority, bureaucracy, taxation, regulation, and spending. They want resentment directed upward toward private success instead of outward toward institutional power because envy is incredibly politically useful.

If voters can be convinced that their struggles exist because somebody else became rich, then government magically transforms from the cause of many economic problems into the supposed cure for them. Inflation becomes corporate greed rather than reckless spending and monetary policy. High housing costs become “capitalism” rather than zoning restrictions, regulations, and local government failures. Stagnant wages become the fault of billionaires instead of decades of disastrous trade-offs engineered by the political class.

It is a remarkably convenient narrative for politicians, and it depends heavily on simple economic illiteracy.

A billionaire is not Scrooge McDuck. Their wealth is not a vault filled with cartoon piles of gold coins, because it is usually ownership tied to productive companies employing thousands of people, developing products, building infrastructure, funding research, or creating services used every day by ordinary Americans. Destroying that wealth does not magically distribute prosperity—more often, it destroys investment, jobs, expansion, retirement funds, and innovation right along with it. History demonstrates this repeatedly. Nations do not become prosperous by punishing wealth creation. They become prosperous by encouraging it while restraining corruption and maintaining fair rules.

You and I know that fairness is not what this rhetoric is about, as we have all noted, it is about envy as a emotionally triggered political organizing tool.

AOC’s message is carefully crafted emotional populism aimed at convincing struggling Americans that someone else’s success is the reason for their frustration. It is easier to sell resentment than responsibility. Easier to point at billionaires than explain monetary policy, energy costs, debt spending, regulatory burdens, or the long-term consequences of government dependency and easier still when the audience has been taught economics primarily through slogans and 30 second TikTok videos.

The irony is painful. The same politicians who rail endlessly against concentrations of private wealth almost never express equal concern about concentrations of governmental power, yet one of those entities can ruin your life with audits, prosecutions, regulations, licensing restrictions, property seizures, and imprisonment if you don’t bend the knee and pay. They even coerce your employer by force of law to take your earnings before you even see them.

The other entities do crazy, selfish stuff like making electric cars, rockets, websites, phones, movies, or basketball shoes, all stuff people want, need, and/or desire.

Whatever one thinks about billionaires, they are not the people with the monopoly on force.

Congress is.

Strangely enough, that is the place Sandy hangs out (when she isn’t jetting around with Bernie fighting the oligarchy).