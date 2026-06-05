The reports coming out of the UK about the unnecessary and unjust death of Henry Nowak and the plethora of videos posted about violent incidents in the US prove that every DEI effort has failed.

Diversity is not a strength, unity is.

Far too many people confuse unity with conformity and reject it. They also define diversity, not as a condition, but as a moral good.

Not even the Founders of America were aligned on every single aspect of how America would work, but they were able to sort through the myriad of permutations and combinations of thousands of years of human organizational history and tease out the important few principles of freedom and individual liberty from the trivial and irrelevant many ideas and concepts that would have overloaded our nation’s capacity to exist.

Making common cause with the successful and peaceful socioeconomic, cultural, intellectual, and civilizational concepts that underpin desirable organizational principles is the only way human progress remains positive, at least directionally. It doesn’t mean negative consequences cease to exist. If you understand the Pareto Principle, statistically, there will be far more negative and inconclusive events than the ones we consider “positive”.

In a world of infinite possibilities that result from natural, human and supernatural stimuli, there will always be intended and unintended events that are positive or negative—but we control what we can control and deal with the rest the best we can.

As typical of modern progressive thought, DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) programs, mores and processes have produced exactly the opposite of what was intended. The result of DEI is better defined as Division, Enmity and Isolation.

Such plans to make all people equal through fiat reveal the difference between a mixture and a solution.

As it is with much of true political and philosophical thought, the concept of diversity has its origin in the natural world – and as such can be described in scientific terms.

There are two types of diversity with definitional roots in the science of chemistry. These are what I would term to be solution diversity and mixture diversity. The two are very different.

The technical definition of solution is this: a solution is a homogeneous mixture composed of only one phase. What you have here is a solute and a solvent combining to form something entirely new with properties different from the constituent parts. Solutions cannot be separated into their individual parts after they are mixed.

I would propose that this is the type of diversity that we want, that this is very beneficial to our country. This is the historical diversity of the American Colonies and post-Revolutionary War America. It is the diversity of Ellis Island and the genesis of idea that America was a “melting pot”. People brought their varied heritages with them but ultimately blended and combined to catalyze into Americans – not Italian-Americans, German-Americans or Mexican-Americans – just Americans. While they maintained a fondness for their origins, they subjugated that fondness to the love, devotion and loyalty to their new home.

A mixture is a material system made up by two or more different substances which are mixed but are not combined chemically. Since the materials are in suspension, if energy is not periodically or constantly applied, the heavier particulates will eventually precipitate or fall out of solution the minute that the mechanical mixing action stops. This is the “diversity” that we have today. Disparate groups with allegiance to foreign countries and intent on prosecuting that love even as living here. Rather than assimilate, they retreat to cloistered areas and resume the same customs and lifestyles as their old countries, most refusing to even learn the language of the United States.

It is a mistake to assume that all people who come here legally or illegally are here to become part of America. The common excuse for illegal immigration from Mexico is economic. Once these illegal aliens satisfy their economic goals, they have no need to assimilate – being here illegally also creates a secretive culture, assuring that assimilation will never take place. Legal immigration assures that the people who come to America are coming because they desire to become an American, not simply as a method by which to satisfy an economic need. There is a purpose for the process of legal immigration that transcends simple protection of sovereignty.

Creating diversity for its own sake creates a mixture, not a solution. Mixtures are weak and eventually break down. Solutions do not.

Certainly, these are important distinctions, but when combined with one key shibboleth failure is guaranteed. That shibboleth, that single point of failure in all sociopolitical efforts to create “equity”, is the idea that a strong, functioning societal system should expect less from newcomers and “protected” groups, that “diversity” must be maintained as a mixture rather than a solution.

By that, I mean that they are not expected to obey the same rules, perform the same behavioral standards and rituals, or change their state of being to better integrate into the flow of a successful socioeconomic system.

The videos of “migrants” in the UK publicly threatening citizens with knives and swords while English citizens get arrested for having a sharp pointed household knife are pretty good examples. Accepting lower test scores for entrance into medical schools for blacks while rejecting higher scoring white and Asian Americans is another—and perhaps the ultimate failure is the penchant to apply justice differently in the Western world due to skin color or immigration status.

The answer to all of this is printed on our currency.

E Pluribus Unum.

Out of many, one.

This is the way.

The only way.