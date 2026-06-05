Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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E Pluribus Unum is the answer DEI tried to kill. The chemistry metaphor is exactly right: America’s historic strength was solution diversity, not mixture diversity. The old melting pot took different peoples, languages, customs, and origins and fused them into Americans. DEI does the opposite. It freezes groups in permanent grievance, lowers standards, rejects assimilation, rewards separation, and calls the resulting hostility “inclusion.” The outcome is not diversity, equity, and inclusion. It is division, enmity, and isolation. A country cannot survive as competing tribes under one flag. Out of many, one—or out of many, collapse.

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